UAE offers vaccine for residents aged 50 years and above

The vaccine for shingles is administered in two doses six months apart and supports disease prevention

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 3:41 PM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced offering the herpes zoster vaccine, the certified vaccine for preventing shingles, at health facilities. The vaccine is available for residents aged 50 years and above.

The vaccine is administered in two doses six months apart and supports disease prevention in line with prevention best practices to eliminate or reduce the risk of shingles infection among adults.

Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful skin rash. It occurs when the same virus that causes chickenpox reactivates in a person’s system. Usually, a shingles infection results in a rash and painful blisters that commonly emerge on one side of the body. The herpes zoster vaccine can protect against both the disease and associated complications.

The Ministry made this announcement at its headquarters in Dubai during a scientific session attended by Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, the managers of several ministry, administrations and departments, and representatives of local health authorities.

The session highlighted the need to raise societal awareness of the importance of preventive vaccination for targeted groups, with a focus on vaccinating against shingles and enhancing the capacities of health workers by boosting their awareness of the latest global recommendations regarding shingles. These efforts will contribute to diminishing the health burden from diseases that could be prevented by raising the national vaccine coverage rate.

Developing a vaccination program

In his opening address, Al Rand said that the need to integrate the recognised herpes zoster vaccine, into the national recommended adult vaccination programme with the aim of preventing the infectious disease and increasing the vaccine coverage rate. This step will ensure the achievement of optimal results and relies on the development of a vaccination policy to maintain the vaccine coverage rate. The vaccine will also keep up with global developments in the field in order to build a system of healthy immunisation from diseases targeted by vaccines and support the UAE’s national figures for preventive health and quality of life.

Al Rand said: “The UAE is considered a global leader in the field of vaccination thanks to its visionary leadership and through its provision of all relevant cadres and capacities to advance the development of the national vaccination ecosystem by enhancing its sustainability and pre-emptive edge. These actions preserve the health and well-being of Emirati society while meeting public health targets, in line with the Ministry’s strategic priorities to develop the national health system and shield the public from communicable diseases via proactive measures that follow international best practices."

ALSO READ: