UAE: Rehabilitation centre warns against drugs marketed as 'legal highs'

The UAE's National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) has observed significant shifts in the substances that young people are experimenting with. In an interview with Khaleej Times, CEO Yousef Altheeb Alketbi noted that while traditional drug use remains a concern, there has been a rise in experimentation with alternative substances, often marketed online as "safe" or "legal" highs.

“These can include prescription medications or even household products misused for intoxication. For teenagers, the line between curiosity and harm has become more blurred,” he said.

These so-called “legal highs” are formally known as new psychoactive substances (NPS). They are chemicals designed to mimic the effects of traditional illicit drugs but are not yet regulated under international drug control treaties. According to the World Health Organization, many NPS have no legitimate medical use and can cause serious harm, including acute psychosis, seizures, agitation, aggression, and the potential for dependence. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reports that NPS are now present in over 150 countries, often sold under misleading names, and that long-term health effects are largely unknown. These substances are particularly concerning for youth, who may perceive them as harmless due to their “legal” status or easy online availability.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The encouraging part is that awareness is growing. Schools, parents, and policymakers are far more proactive now, focusing on prevention as much as treatment. Early interventions, honest conversations, and tailored education are helping shape a generation that's better informed and more cautious about these risks," Altheeb said.

Adolescents at risk

The most significant shifts in substance use are occurring among adolescents and young adults. “This is a stage where they’re exploring, building their identity, and making big decisions, all while navigating peer pressure, which can increase vulnerability to substance use.”

However, the NRC does not see this just as a risk, but as a “crucial opportunity for prevention.”

He stressed the importance of family support in prevention strategies. “When young people have the right tools, guidance, and family support, they’re far more likely to make healthy, informed choices that last a lifetime. That’s why youth and families remain at the core of our prevention strategies.”

The conversation around mental health in the UAE has changed in recent years. Awareness is higher, stigma is decreasing, and people are more willing to seek help early.

“This shift directly benefits our work, because substance use disorders are often linked to underlying mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, or trauma. By having more open conversations, we can address these issues together rather than in isolation. The growing public acceptance also means families, schools, and workplaces are more willing to collaborate with us, creating stronger prevention networks. In many ways, this cultural shift is helping to normalise the idea that recovery and mental well-being are shared responsibilities, not individual burdens.”

Culture and community

Unlike traditional addiction programmes, NRC tailors its model to the UAE’s cultural and social landscape. Altheeb explained that while the centre follows international, evidence-based standards, it adapts them to reflect local culture, values, and family structures. Unlike programmes that focus mainly on the individual, NRC places equal emphasis on family involvement, community support, and reducing stigma.

“UAE cultural and social values are central to how we design and deliver our rehabilitation strategies. Our approach is holistic and family-inclusive, reducing stigma and encouraging active participation from both individuals and their loved ones in the recovery process,” Altheeb said.

Recovery and care

Recovery is never just about medical treatment, the CEO stressed. “From the moment someone comes through our doors, we take the time to listen to them, to their family, and to understand their needs. Our multidisciplinary team of psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers works together to create a personalised plan that might include detoxification and withdrawal management, inpatient treatment, or outpatient treatment, depending on the situation.”

“We know addiction isn’t only a medical issue; it’s emotional, social, and often spiritual, so we make sure our programmes also focus on recreation, physical wellness, and vocational training.”

Altheeb underlined that lasting recovery requires more than completing a programme. NRC’s personalised care addresses not just substance use but also underlying mental health, social, and environmental factors. Family and community involvement are crucial, and ongoing follow-up ensures support continues beyond discharge. "Too many people relapse because support ends too soon. At NRC, we extend care well beyond discharge, which helps people rebuild identity, purpose, and resilience,” he said.

Awareness, prevention

The NRC’s outreach includes awareness programmes in schools, workplaces, and communities. In 2024, NRC conducted over 107 awareness activities in partnership with public and private institutions. A nationwide campaign under the theme “From Prevention to Recovery” reinforces the importance of informed awareness as a first line of protection.

Teacher training has also been central to NRC’s prevention strategy. Over 60 teachers were trained in 2025 to recognise early indicators of substance use and apply appropriate interventions, with a structured follow-up mechanism to track effectiveness. These efforts, combined with early interventions, honest conversations, and tailored education, aim to shape a generation that is more informed and resilient.

A global role

Since 2017, NRC has been recognised as a WHO Collaborative Centre for substance use prevention and treatment, aligning its work with international standards and sharing expertise across the Eastern Mediterranean Region. NRC has also hosted high-level policy dialogues, contributing to evidence-based strategies and regional capacity building.

Altheeb highlighted the launch of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority in August 2025 as a major milestone, integrating prevention, law enforcement, and healthcare strategies under one federal body. “That means shared data, aligned policies, and stronger cross-agency collaboration, which directly improves how people get help and stay on the path to recovery,” he said.

The UAE’s healthcare system is also evolving to support more proactive, coordinated addiction care. Investments in AI, telehealth, and unified health records are creating a “smart health system” that allows earlier identification of risks, smooth patient transitions between services, and personalised, data-driven treatment pathways. Advanced tools will increasingly help predict relapse, monitor recovery progress, and guide targeted outreach, connecting prevention, treatment, and recovery in one integrated ecosystem.