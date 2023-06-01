UAE: New wellness-inspired pharmacy launched; 25 stores planned in next two years

The first facility, offering a blend of modern and natural products, was inaugurated at Waitrose in Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa City

Aster Pharmacy and Spinneys have launched a unique wellness-inspired pharmacy concept named Zest Pharmacy with plans to expand the network to more than 25 stores within the next two years in the UAE.

The first facility, offering a blend of modern and natural products, was inaugurated at Waitrose in Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa City. This comes as part of a joint venture between Aster Pharmacy and the Fine Fare Food Group, which manages Spinneys and Waitrose retail in the UAE.

The first Zest Pharmacy store was opened by Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, N.S. Balasubramanian, CEO, Aster Retail, Sunil Kumar, CEO, Spinneys and Tariq Albwardy, director, Albwardy Investment.

“With the launch of our new concept pharmacy styled as Zest, we aim to meet the needs of our high-end customers for various products in the health and wellness segment. By combining our expertise with the premium retailer of the region, the Spinneys Group, we aim to redefine the health and wellness landscape of countries we operate with the new brand and value-added products,” Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said.

Free in-store health analysis

Zest Pharmacy boasts of a team of dedicated health and wellbeing experts who will provide personalised advice on improving health and lifestyle, empowering individuals to lead active and fulfilling lives.

“Zest Pharmacy is poised to become the go-to destination for premium wellness products, supporting individuals on their path to a healthier and happier life,” Alisha noted.

The pharmacy will provide a wide range of high-quality and certified products across categories like skincare, nutrition, cosmetics, mother and child care, home-use medical equipment among others.

“We want to create an environment where customers feel supported and inspired to prioritise their well-being,” Alisha underlined.

Leveraging cutting-edge diagnostic technology, Zest Pharmacy will offer customers valuable insights into their health status through the Innovation Station, powered by Rossmax. The innovation station provides free comprehensive and immediate reports on ailments, deficiencies, and tailored health plans to initiate customers’ wellbeing journeys. This advanced facility offers free skin and hair analysis, along with vitamins checks, BMI among others, ensuring customers receive accurate and personalised recommendations for balanced vitals and preventive healthcare measures.

“With our state-of-the-art diagnostic technology, we can help identify ailments and deficiencies, offering tailored health plans to start them on a transformative well-being journey,” Alisha pointed out.

25 more stores in 2 years

As many as 25 Zest Pharmacy stores will be established within the next 2 years. In addition to standalone pharmacy stores, there will be Zest Wellness sections inside Spinneys and Waitrose outlets. The joint venture also plans to expand into Saudi Arabia.

Balasubramanian said: “Zest Pharmacy represents a significant step forward in our commitment to offering our customers an unparalleled retail experience. With the first store being launched in Abu Dhabi, we are keen to bring our wellness offering closer to our customers in Abu Dhabi.”

Zest Pharmacy will extend its exceptional service beyond the physical store by providing a convenient and reliable home delivery service. Customers can simply make a phone call, and their health and well-being needs will be met promptly.

“We are excited to partner with Aster Pharmacy to launch the first supermarket wellness concept in the UAE. Our new holistic wellness offering is a direct response to our customers’ desire to live healthier lives. We are dedicated to understanding our customers’ needs, their shopping behaviours, and what we must do to help them live better,” Kumar added.

