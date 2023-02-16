UAE: New flexible health insurance launched for entrepreneurs, investors

New policy benefits community members, including expatriates residing in Abu Dhabi who work in the private sector

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 8:20 PM

Abu Dhabi's health department, on Thursday, introduced a flexible health insurance options in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED). The new flexible health insurance policy targets current and future entrepreneurs and investors, while attracting more investments in the capital.

The policy provides entrepreneurs, investors, and others with an insurance option at a low and competitive cost while flexible insurance holders can upgrade their insurance coverage in agreement with the insurance provider. Several categories can subscribe to the new insurance option according to conditions set by the Department of Health (DoH).

The flexible health insurance policy benefits community members including expatriates residing in the emirate who work in the private sector, provided that their monthly income exceeds Dh5,000.

It also includes investors and holders of free business licenses, their families and their employees, as well as the family of the resident expatriate and their workers who are not covered by health insurance from the employer (governmental or private).

The flexible health insurance policy is added to the health insurance options currently available in the emirate, including the enhanced health insurance and basic health insurance.

The flexible health insurance policy is characterised by insurance coverage for the costs of treatment services amounting to Dh150,000 annually, 100 per cent emergency coverage, 20 per cent copay of the cost of all outpatient treatment services and 30 per cent copay for medications.

Policy holders can benefit from healthcare services in a network of healthcare providers in the emirate, with the possibility of upgrading insurance coverage according to the patient’s needs.

The new option seeks to elevate the emirate’s position as an attractive destination for entrepreneurs and investors that seek to live and work in the emirate, as well as broaden access to world-class healthcare services for all community members in accordance with the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

As part of the new insurance option, health insurance providers will evaluate the condition and medical record of the insured to determine whether they will accept the request for inclusion in the flexible health insurance policy.

DoH indicated that companies or individuals wishing to subscribe to the 'flexible health insurance' policy must contact health insurance companies when the current health insurance policy is about to expire to obtain more details and apply to the 'flexible health insurance' if the eligibility conditions are met.

Dr. Mariam Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of Healthcare Payers Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi continues to update the regulations of the healthcare system in the emirate with the aim of providing world-class health services to all members of the community. The flexible health insurance policy in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development was initiated with the aim of providing a health insurance package that enhances competitiveness in the sector while attracting businesses in the private sector. This is in light of what Abu Dhabi represents as a leading destination for those wishing to develop their businesses in various fields, due to its advanced infrastructure and incentive measures."

Since the health insurance launch in 2005 under Abu Dhabi Law No. (23) of 2005 and its executive regulations, Abu Dhabi has been able to enhance community members' access to healthcare services and raise the levels of competitiveness among healthcare providers in the emirate, thus improving the quality of services and consolidating the emirate's position as a leading healthcare destination in the world.

