UAE: National drug tracking system launched; platform to track, trace pharmaceutical products

First-of-its-kind system tracked and traced 1.2 million medicine packages during the pilot phase

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 9:47 PM

The UAE has launched a national drug tracking system called ‘Tatmeen,’ the region’s first platform to track and trace pharmaceutical products.

The advanced track and trace platform were unveiled by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH), and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) during Arab Health 2023 where the three entities are participating in the event under one platform called ‘Emirates Health.’

The system has seen impressive results even before the launch as the platform tracked and traced nearly 1.2 million drug packages across the UAE. With this innovative system, the UAE is taking a significant step towards ensuring the immunity and security of its medical supply chains.

Strengthening drug control

The state-of-the-art platform will significantly enhance control over all medicines circulating in the country by creating a seamless electronic network connecting federal and local authorities, factories, distributors, pharmacies, and consumers. This will allow for vigilant monitoring and tracking of pharmaceuticals, in line with national health plans for building a world-class drug security system. The platform will also help position the UAE as a recognised global innovator in medicine supply safety.

The ‘Tatmeen’ platform provides modern electronic tracking services for medicines and medical products and has been developed in partnership with some major technological entities to enhance the reliability of the supply chains of pharmaceutical products.

Digital transformation in health services

Ahmed Ali Al Dashti, the assistant-undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, said that the platform is a top-tier national health project developed as part of the Ministry’s ongoing digital transformation efforts. It also comes in line with the government's directives to digitize vital services and improve the quality and speed of service provision. “Tatmeen platform represents a significant change in the healthcare industry, incorporating cutting-edge technologies and advanced equipment,”

Al Dashti added: “The platform offers comprehensive health and drug services to the public and enables the tracking of drug products through the entire supply chain on a single digital platform. This will certainly benefit society by making health and drug services provided more accessible and efficient,”

Convenience & transparency

Ali Al Ajmi, director of the Digital Health Department, MoHAP, said that Tatmeen is an ideal example of the future-oriented steps taken by health authorities to guarantee the quality and dependability of medicines, locally made and imported. “The platform adheres to the cutting-edge GS1 digital sequencing standards, imparting greater transparency and trust in the pharmaceutical industry,”

Al Ajmi added that with cutting-edge digital sequencing techniques, Tatmeen tracks every step of a pharmaceutical product's journey, from its origin to its expiration date, simply by scanning a serial number.

This joint digital platform is accessible through its website or smart app, offering convenience and transparency in the pharmaceutical industry.

Over 3,500 diligent and dedicated employees have worked tirelessly to protect the medical supply chain while adhering to the highest health and safety standards. The platform has also provided training to 1,200 individuals, equipping them to join the Tatmeen team, with 250 training hours completed over the past two years. Additionally, the platform has attracted 1,760 partners ready to collaborate and utilize its benefits.

The platform’s launch in 2020 marked a major milestone in the government's efforts to digitize vital projects and improve the quality of health services. With its advanced technology and commitment to safety, the platform provides trustworthy information on medicines, ensuring that medical and pharmaceutical products are safe for use.

