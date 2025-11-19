UAE Nasal spray vaccine for flu: Cost, efficacy, availability explained

The UAE is introducing a new needle-free nasal spray flu vaccine, giving residents and children another option to protect themselves this flu season. Doctors said the spray works differently from the regular flu shot and, in some cases, may even offer broader protection.

Here is a simple breakdown of how it works, who can take it, how effective it is, and what experts say about its benefits.

What is the nasal spray flu vaccine?

The nasal spray is a live attenuated influenza vaccine, which means it contains weakened influenza A and B viruses.

Dr Muhammed Aslam, specialist pulmonologist at International Modern Hospital said that the spray stimulates immunity directly in the nose, which is the entry point for flu viruses. “The weakened virus cannot cause illness in healthy individuals.”

Doctors said the spray triggers a three-way immune response, starting from the nose, throat, and upper airways, which closely mimics the body’s natural defence against infection.

Dr Vijay Acharya, consultant pediatrician at Burjeel Medical City said that the vaccine induces both mucosal and systemic immunity. “It offers broader protection from the upper airways. The intramuscular vaccine only induces a systemic immune response.”

“This mucosal immunity helps block the virus before it enters the respiratory system,” added Dr Acharya.

How is it different from the regular flu shot?

The nasal spray and the flu injection protect against the same strains, but the way they work is different.

Dr Slavica Vukovic, specialist internal medicine at RAK Hospital said that the intranasal vaccine contains live attenuated viruses and is sprayed 0.1 ml in each nostril. “The intramuscular vaccine is an inactivated quadrivalent vaccine that does not contain any live virus.”

She added that the nasal spray induces both mucosal IgA and systemic antibodies. The injection mainly produces systemic IgG antibodies without mucosal immunity.

In simple words, the doctors said that the flu shot protects the body from the inside, and the nasal spray protects the body from the point where the virus enters.

Who can take the nasal spray, and who should avoid it?

The nasal spray is approved for healthy individuals aged two to 49 years. However, doctors strongly highlight six categories of people who must not take it:

children under two

adults over 49

pregnant women

people with immune disorders

individuals with chronic heart, lung, or kidney diseases

people on long-term aspirin or salicylates

Dr Acharya said that children under two may develop wheezing. “Adults over 49 may not mount a strong immune response. Live vaccines are avoided in pregnancy. People with immune disorders or chronic conditions should not receive it due to safety concerns,” said Dr Acharya.

He also warns that those on long-term aspirin face a theoretical risk of Reye’s syndrome, a rare but serious illness. For these groups, doctors recommend sticking to the regular intramuscular flu shot, which is safe for babies from six months and for seniors above 65.

Is the nasal spray effective?

Doctors said that the nasal spray is effective and some even highlight stronger protection because of mucosal immunity.

Dr Acharya said that it can provide better protection against viral shedding and transmission. “Some studies show its efficacy can be up to 54 times higher than the intramuscular vaccine,” said Dr Acharya adding that the protection lasts up to 12 months.

Dr Aslam also mentioned that the nasal vaccines protection is high. “It provides the same level of protection as the flu shot, though effectiveness may vary each season. The main benefit is that it is painless and stress-free for children.”

Why children may prefer it

Doctors said that this option reduces fear and anxiety during vaccination. “It is needle-free, painless and easier for children, making the experience far less stressful,” said Dr Aslam.

“It is also suitable for mass vaccination programmes and can be administered by less-skilled personnel,” he added.

Doctors also said that the prefilled, single-dose format makes it ideal for school-based vaccination programmes.

Will this increase flu vaccination rates?

Doctors said that this nasal vaccines will increase the vaccination rates. “A painless, needle-free option is likely to improve coverage, especially among children and those who fear injections,” said Dr Aslam.

Cost

Pharmacists said the price is slightly higher than the regular flu shot. Ravi Sharma, chief pharmacy officer at Burjeel Holdings, said: “Prices vary by provider, but residents can expect the nasal spray to cost somewhat more due to its specialised formulation and convenience.”

Pharmacists across the UAE also mentioned that the insurance coverage depends on individual policies. “Some plans cover seasonal flu vaccination under preventive benefits, while others do not,” said Sharma adding that families should check with their insurer.

Availability in UAE clinics

For now, the nasal spray is offered in selected hospitals and clinics only. “It must be administered by a healthcare professional, so availability is currently concentrated in hospitals and clinics. We expect it to expand as more providers adopt it,” said Sharma.

Dr Acharya said they have already been administering the nasal vaccine for the last one month. “At our hospital, we have been administering Flumist since early October. There is already strong interest, and I expect demand to grow.”

Should parents choose the spray or the shot?

Doctors said that both are effective, but the choice depends on the child’s health. “Healthy children can choose the spray, while those with asthma or certain medical issues should take the injection,” Dr Aslam noted.