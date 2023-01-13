UAE: More than 10,000 registered as organ donors to save crucial lives

One person has the potential of saving the lives of eight individuals who are in desperate need of an organ

Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 3:30 PM

More than 10,000 organ donors from different nationalities, backgrounds and age groups have registered to the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation (Hayat) in Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH – Abu Dhabi) attributed the surge in number of new donors to its Abu Dhabi community campaign launched in November to support the Hayat programme.

Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman, DoH – Abu Dhabi, rolled out the campaign on the sidelines of the International Conference for Initiatives on Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation held in the Capital. The campaign encouraged community members to register as organ and tissue donors. Leading by example, Al Hamed was the first to register.

“We are pleased with the achievement of the campaign since its launch, as it witnessed an incredible community interaction reflecting community awareness and solidarity in Abu Dhabi,” noted Dr Rashed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Healthcare Workforce Planning Sector.

Expanding the campaign’s reach, it included a series of community events and activities including the Zayed Charity Marathon and Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022, alongside several others organised by the campaign’s partners.

ALSO READ:

“We are continuing to achieve the goals of the campaign and support the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, backed by our vision to make Abu Dhabi a healthy community. The numbers registered in the programme proves the community's keenness to take part in this noble humanitarian act, which contributes to saving the lives of many desperate for help.”

One person has the potential of saving the lives of eight individuals who are in desperate need of an organ, including those suffering from cancer, heart disease, lung failure, cirrhosis, kidney failure and more.

Dr Ali Al Obaidli, Chairman, UAE National Transplant Committee, said: “We appreciate the efforts and tremendous support provided by the DoH – Abu Dhabi through the Abu Dhabi community campaign, which undoubtedly contributed to enhancing community awareness. The National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation is a synergy of collaborative efforts of many federal and local entities, as well as governmental and private institutions to achieve a lofty goal based on saving the lives of many, and instilling hope for the well-being of communities in the UAE and the region.”

The campaign focuses on encouraging all community members to register their request to donate organs and tissues post-mortem. The DoH – Abu Dhabi invites community members to learn more about the programme and take the initiative to register, to contribute to saving and improving the lives of those around them, through the website: http://giftoflifead.ae