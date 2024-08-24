UAE: More teenagers now need to wear glasses due to excessive screen time

Photo by Reuters used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 8:46 AM Last updated: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 9:05 AM

In the past decade, there has been an increase in the number of teenagers requiring glasses due to excessive use of digital devices. The overuse of digital devices and reduced exposure to natural light are primary factors driving the development of myopia or nearsightedness in teenagers, doctors told Khaleej Times.

“More teens and young children are getting glasses. Children between 13 and 16 years old who need glasses have doubled in the past 10 years," said Dr Julia Sempere Matarredona, specialist ophthalmologist at Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE.

Dr Matarredona attributed this increase largely to the development of myopia associated with excessive screen use. She emphasised that while myopia has a hereditary component, environmental factors such as prolonged near-distance work and excessive device use exacerbate its development.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that children and young people not spend more than two hours a day with screens (apart from school hours),” she noted. “Extended exposure forces the eyes to focus on close objects for long periods, reducing normal blinking, leading to dry eyes, and causing poor posture.”

“Additionally, exposure to artificial blue light from screens can contribute to disrupted sleep patterns and increased visual discomfort,” she added.

Dr Julia Sempere Matarredona

Dangers of prolonged screen time

Dr Rajeev Kumar, specialist ophthalmologist at Zulekha Hospital in Sharjah, said the effects of prolonged screen time on eye health are multifaceted. He explained: “Prolonged screen time can lead to digital eye strain, and increased risk of myopia and sleep disruption.”

Symptoms include digital eye strain, which manifests as discomfort and vision issues from extended device use, and computer vision syndrome, characterised by eye discomfort and visual disturbances.

Dr Kumar noted common vision problems among teenagers who spend excessive time on screens include digital eye strain, myopia, accommodation problems, and computer vision syndrome.

Dr Rajeev Kumar

20-20-20 rule

To mitigate the problem, Dr Kumar offered this practical advice: “Follow the 20-20-20 rule, meaning: Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away.”

He also said that it is recommended to adjust screen settings, use proper lighting, blink your eyes frequently, and regularly exercise the eyes. This is to give the eyes a periodic rest from screen focus and reduce strain. Moreover, it is recommended to use antireflective coatings on glasses to minimise glare from screens and overhead lighting.

Go outdoors one hour daily