UAE: More men are now getting screened for breast cancer

File photo

Breast cancer, which is often associated with women, can happen to men too. A UAE-based organisation that carries out free cancer screenings across the country has highlighted how men are also getting screened for the big C.

Last year, nearly 15,000 women and over 5,500 men underwent free cancer screenings hosted by the Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP).

"We are not just focusing on raising awareness among women but also among men because breast cancer affects them too,” Aisha Al Mulla, director of FoCP, told Khaleej Times. “During our screenings, we have detected positive breast cancer cases in men as well.”

Aisha Al Mulla

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This came as the FoCP launched its annual Pink Caravan campaign, marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month. “The Pink Caravan is one of the most significant initiatives we've worked on for over 10 years,” said Al Mulla.

She noted that hospitals collaborate closely to ensure those who test positive get the proper treatment and follow-up care.

Beyond medical help, the FoCP also extends financial support to needy individuals. According to Al Mulla, the organisation assesses the economic situation of individuals who cannot afford their treatment and supports them regardless of their background, gender, or occupation.

This year, the Pink Caravan is deploying eight fixed and over 100 mobile clinics across the UAE to offer free breast cancer screenings.

According to Al Mulla, the FoCP is planning to expand its focus beyond breast cancer to include other forms of cancer, including cervical and lung cancers. This expansion will be done in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Jamila Ibrahim, the Pink Caravan mobile clinic executive, stressed that it encourages UAE residents to get tested throughout the year and not just during October, which is marked as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Jamila Ibrahim