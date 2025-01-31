UAE: Miracle baby weighing only 500g survives after multiple surgeries, 137 days in ICU

Photo: File

Born at just 22.5 weeks and weighing a mere 500g, baby Salama entered the world against unimaginable odds. She was supposed to have a twin brother, but he didn't survive. She didn't have much chance, too, but with the dedication of a medical team and the unshakeable love of her family, Salama defied every expectation.

The Emirati baby girl had to spend first four-and-a-half months of her life with tubes attached to her body, connecting her to the monitoring machines at the neonatal intensive care unit (Nicu) at Burjeel Medical City (BMC) in Abu Dhabi.

Her mum, Sina Saleh, couldn't forget the day she was rushed to the hospital carrying her twins in her fifth month of pregnancy.

"I was visiting my father's home in Abu Dhabi when I suddenly experienced severe abdominal pain," Sina said. She was immediately taken to the BMC, where she received the shocking news: She was in early labour.

Doctors worked hard to keep the babies in their mother's womb for at least 10 more days to improve their chance of survival. However, Salama's twin brother didn't make it.

“I was terrified of losing Salama too, just as I lost my son. It was the most difficult time for my husband and me,” said Sina, who also has a five-year-old daughter.

Fighting for her life

Baby Salama’s initial condition was extremely precarious, said Dr Inayat Musaddaq, consultant neonatologist and deputy head of department at BMC.

“She was born with immature lungs and multiple medical complications. The biggest hurdles were securing her airway, establishing a ventilation strategy, and managing her feeding intolerance,” he said.

A team of neonatologists, neonatal nurses, respiratory therapists, physiotherapists, and paediatric specialists in surgery, cardiology, pulmonology, and ophthalmology all worked together to give the baby the best possible chance.

At just a few weeks old, she faced a life-threatening emergency — a ruptured intestine that caused severe abdominal distention and infection. Dr Raja Sekhar Cingapagu, a paediatric surgeon, led the complex procedure that saved her life.

“Operating on a baby weighing just 500g, with multiple medical issues, required extreme precision and caution. We performed a temporary intestinal outlet (stoma) to collect her stool and later conducted additional surgeries to restore intestinal continuity,” said Dr Cingapagu.

For Sina, every day was an emotional roller-coaster. “Every operation was exhausting, and the anxiety was overwhelming. Breastfeeding was a challenge, but with the medical team’s support, I was able to provide her with breast milk through a bottle,” she said.

Recovery Thanks to surgical intervention and specialised care, Salama not only survived but began to thrive. Her discharge from the hospital was a moment of joy. "It's incredibly rare for babies born at 22 weeks to go home successfully. When Salama was weaned off oxygen and could feed by mouth, it was a celebration for the entire team," said Dr Musaddaq. For Sina and her family, the journey was nothing short of miraculous. "We spent over four and a half months in the Nicu — it became our second home, and the staff became our family. They gave us strength and hope. Thanks to the Almighty and the incredible medical team, Salama is now growing and thriving like any other child her age," she said.