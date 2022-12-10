UAE: Medical conference to discuss ways to improve quality, outcomes of healthcare

More than 300 experts across different specialities to share their experience at congress

Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 4:02 PM

More than 300 local and international researchers and experts specialising in the field of family medicine and primary care are taking part in the fourth Abu Dhabi Ambulatory Healthcare International Congress.

Organised by Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), a SEHA healthcare facility, the conference seeks to be a platform for medical experts to discuss ways to improve the quality and outcomes of healthcare services in the emirate and beyond.

Primary care is the foundation of any healthcare system, said Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, chief executive officer, AHS and conference chairperson.

“We have worked diligently to continuously improve and develop our centres to meet and exceed international standards and we will continue to do so while sharing our experiences with others and learning from their experiences through organising conferences such as this.”

The conference, supported by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, comprises 12 multi-speciality tracks, including family medicine, rural medicine, dental, pharmacy, radiology, allied health, homecare, community and school health, patient-centered medical home, medical education, and health information and technology.

“At AHS, we have put family medicine as the foundation of the healthcare services we provide to the community. This strong foundation has enabled us to monitor their health, prevent disease, and detect them early. Through this congress, we aim to encourage healthcare providers within the emirate and beyond to adopt this model by sharing our learnings,” Dr Omar Al Jabri, chief medical officer at AHS, said.

“We are confident that the congress will have a unique touch being the first one we organise after the pandemic. We will hear from international and local experts across the different specialities, and this will pave the way for further developments and success,” Dr Al Jabri said.

ALSO READ:

Dr Latifa Al Ketbi, director of academic affairs at AHS, underlined: “This congress is a reflection of AHS’ commitment to the professional development of healthcare providers and to enhancing their skills and capabilities. These international events provide us with the opportunity to learn about the latest guidelines and practices which will enable us to provide the highest levels of healthcare to the community in Abu Dhabi Emirate.”

The conference is being held in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre till Sunday.