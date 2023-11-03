UAE: Is stomach flu contagious? Here's why cases increase during winters

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 7:00 AM

Did you know stomach flu could be contagious?

Doctors in the UAE highlight cases of stomach flu or viral gastroenteritis are increasing as these typically occur during the winter months and could be contagious.

Young children and older people are the most vulnerable to serious complications from the infections, sometimes even leading to hospitalisation.

They also explain there are different variants of the stomach bug, with the virus being contagious and spreading quickly among infected people.

This can happen via close contact, touching infected surfaces, and sharing food and utensils.

Dr Osama Elsayed Rezk Elassy, clinical assistant professor, consultant and head of the division, Centre for Paediatrics and Neonatology, Thumbay University Hospital said, “There is an approximately 30-35 per cent increase in stomach flu cases among children as compared to the last few months.”

Medics explain this “extremely contagious” virus produces diarrhoea, vomiting, and nausea associated with gastroenteritis. “There seems to be an increase in the number of patients who come in complaining of having the “winter stomach flu”, which is an often-used term for a number of gastrointestinal disorders that are more prevalent in the winter,” Elassy added.

Cases may rise

Dr Moaz Naser, General Practitioner, NMC Royal Hospital, DIP warned of a surge in patient numbers in the coming months. He said, “There may be an increase in numbers during the coming period, during December and January.”

They highlight it’s crucial to understand that the stomach flu is not the same as influenza, a virus-induced respiratory condition. Elassy continued, “Rather, the term ‘stomach flu’ typically describes an infection of the intestines and stomach caused by a virus called viral gastroenteritis.”

“The fecal-oral route is the mode of transmission, meaning that contaminated food, water, or bowel movements can all result in infection. It can remain on surfaces as well. Inadequate maintenance of hand hygiene may raise the risk of infection transmission.”

During the flu season, which typically occurs in the colder months, people are more likely to be indoors near others, especially in colder countries.

This close contact can facilitate the spread of both respiratory and gastrointestinal viruses.

“This is indeed common in conjunction with the flu, and the pattern tends to occur, especially around this time of the year,” said Dr Mariam Esamy, General Practitioner, Burjeel Farha, Al Ain.

Common symptoms

Healthcare professionals point out the winter flu causes symptoms like vomiting, stomach cramps, nausea, unable to eat properly, bloating, farting, reflux issues, and diarrhoea.

It is typically transmitted by coming into contact with an infected person, eating or drinking tainted food or water, or touching surfaces contaminated with the virus.

Dr Gorika Bansal, Specialist Peadiatrician with Prime Medical Center Barsha Heights said, “The flu season is undoubtedly here, and we are seeing a surge in the number of cases since the beginning of October and there is a clear increase in the patient footfall. The number of cases in the OPD has gone up significantly…more than 35 per cent. A lot of people are testing positive for influenza A.”

She adds, “These viruses like influenza, norovirus, and adenovirus, among others, are highly contagious.”

These infections can easily spread in densely populated areas, such as restaurants, schools, and daycares, where people come into contact with contaminated surfaces.

According to doctors, as children often touch various surfaces and then touch their faces or consume food without washing their hands, it leads to rapid transmission of these infections among them.

“A lot of children have come in with stomach issues especially repeated episodes of vomiting and the child not being able to eat for the last couple of days, with the child throwing up in the wee hours of the day. Stomach infections are very commonly seen during flu, being a viral infection. This can have multisystem symptoms. Along with respiratory issues there could be gastroenteritis symptoms as well,” added Bansal.

When to rush to the hospital?

Doctors point out that a child needs to be rushed to the hospital in case he/she has a very high fever, is not responding to oral medicines, or is extremely lethargic and irritable.

She added, “In case the child does not accept anything orally, has repeated bouts of vomiting, is almost lining up into dehydration with symptoms like dry mouth, reduced platelet count, or demanding water again and again or looks very dull. In addition, if a child has respiratory distress parents must visit the nearest hospital or contact their child’s paediatrician at the earliest.”

Treatment for viral gastroenteritis consists mostly of supportive care and symptom management with antibiotics being administered in serious cases.

Elassy said, “The most important thing is to stay hydrated and use ORS. The typical course of viral gastroenteritis is five to six days; however, it can extend longer. The key factor is to stay hydrated-whether it’s adults or children.”

