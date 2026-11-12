How UAE hospitals prepare for disease outbreaks, emergencies, cyberattacks

From cyberattacks on hospitals to disease outbreaks and emergencies affecting essential services, the UAE has national response plans designed to keep healthcare services running during crises, the country's health minister has explained.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, said that the hospitals, medical supply chains and health information systems are vital national infrastructure that must be protected. He warned that a cyberattack on a hospital could affect patient safety, particularly if doctors lose access to medical records or essential systems.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled Health at the Core of National Resilience at the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine in Abu Dhabi, Al Sayegh said health security was a cornerstone of national security.

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He explained that protecting people's health also meant ensuring they could continue receiving essential medical services during emergencies.

How UAE prepares for emergencies

The UAE has national response plans covering infectious disease outbreaks, incidents involving large numbers of casualties, and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear emergencies.

These plans involve different government sectors and are coordinated by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

Al Sayegh said one of the first decisions during any crisis must be identifying healthcare services that cannot be allowed to stop.

These include dialysis, maternity care and access to essential medicines.

He also highlighted the importance of virtual healthcare, explaining that patients should be able to continue receiving follow-up care when travelling to a hospital or clinic is disrupted or impractical.

What happened during the regional crisis?

The minister referred to the UAE's response when the regional crisis began on February 28, saying health emergency teams responded immediately.

According to Al Sayegh, healthcare providers across the public and private sectors maintained urgent, critical and routine care, while mental health services were rapidly activated.

He also praised the Emirates Drug Establishment and its partners for maintaining medicine supplies despite pressure on supply chains.

Healthcare professionals adapted to changing circumstances to continue treating patients, he said.

The minister explained that the country's experience highlighted the importance of having working relationships between government departments, healthcare providers and other organisations before an emergency occurs.

Preparing for disease outbreaks

Al Sayegh also recalled how UAE health authorities assessed the possible risk of imported Hantavirus and Ebola cases in May, following outbreaks outside the country.

This assessment was carried out while authorities were responding to the regional situation.

It involved reviewing possible health risks, checking preparedness at points of entry and coordinating with relevant authorities.

No confirmed cases of either disease were recorded in the UAE, according to the minister.

He attributed this to the country's integrated healthcare system and coordination between government authorities to identify possible threats before they affect the community.

Why public alerts matter

The minister also highlighted the role of residents and visitors in responding to emergencies.

He referred to early-warning alerts sent to mobile phones, including those belonging to visitors, and practical guidance shared to support families' mental health during difficult situations.

Al Sayegh said emergency preparedness must go beyond having response plans on paper. Authorities must clearly define responsibilities, conduct joint exercises and update their procedures based on lessons from previous emergencies.

"The UAE's experience in crisis management shows that preparedness is measured not only by the speed of response, but also by the system's ability to learn and evolve after every challenge," Al Sayegh said.

He added that the country remained committed to turning lessons from past experiences into practical policies and procedures, while investing in healthcare professionals, partnerships and modern technologies.

The minister also stressed the importance of cooperation between civilian and military healthcare authorities and the private sector to protect communities and ensure essential healthcare services remain available during emergencies.