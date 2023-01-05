UAE: Hospital announces free support for cancer patients

Cleveland Clinic's Angel Programme to be initially rolled out for residents suffering from breast cancer

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 4:26 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 4:27 PM

A new personalised peer support initiative has been rolled out in the UAE to empower cancer patients.

Cleveland Clinic, a multi-speciality hospital located in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday, announced the launch of its 4th Angel Programme which offers free support to patients suffering from the disease.

Dr. Stephen Grobmyer, Institute Chair of the Oncology Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “The 4th Angel Programme is an extension of the compassionate care we provide. It aims to promote and support world-class research and quality care that will one day lead to a cure for cancer. The programme empowers patients and their families, via education and guidance throughout their cancer journey of treatment and survivorship.”

The 4th Angel Programme, which will initially be rolled out for breast cancer patients, matches patients with trained volunteers of a similar age, and with similar cancer experiences. The programme emphasizes one-on-one contact to best empower patients with knowledge. ‘Angels’ are trained volunteers who can answer difficult questions and provide helpful, positive and much-needed strategies, learned from their own experiences.

“Our 4th Angel volunteers make a real difference in the life of someone affected by cancer by providing knowledge, spreading awareness around what patients can expect, building hope, and providing a helping hand. We will initially be focusing on breast cancer patients since breast cancer is the most prevalent type of cancer in the UAE. However, in future, we will be opening this vital service to all cancer patients,” added Dr. Grobmyer.

Anyone diagnosed with cancer or caring for someone with cancer is eligible to become an ‘Angel’. When an Angel is requested, the patient will be matched based on similar experiences. The Angel contacts the patient to offer one-on-one support via phone, email or face-to-face meetings.

Dr. Grobmyer said: “We know that a cancer diagnosis for you or a loved one is a challenging time and can be a life-changing event. At our Oncology Institute, we offer expert, specialised treatment at every step of the journey, ensuring you receive the most appropriate and compassionate care you need.”

4th Angels are empathetic cancer survivors or family members of patients with first-hand experience.

They are positive, supportive and able to give their time and life experience to help put a new patient at ease.

The idea for the initiative came into being when Scott Hamilton, a US Olympic figure skating gold medalist, recovered from cancer. He identified three angels who had helped him through his journey. Scott’s oncologist at Cleveland Clinic was his first angel; his oncology nurse was the second; and his family and friends were his third.

What he felt was missing, however, was a fourth angel – someone who “had been there” and would understand what he was feeling. This led to his idea to create a program in which cancer survivors and patients could talk to their peers about their cancer experience, bringing about the survivor-to-patient-mentoring programmes.

To request a 4th Angel Mentor, or if you would like to become a 4th Angel Mentor yourself, visitwww.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae or call 80082223/ 025019205 to request your patient mentor today. The program is free of charge.

