UAE records more than 1,195 organ transplants as 39,000 register as donors

More than 39,000 people have registered as organ donors in the UAE, while over 1,195 transplant procedures have been carried out under the country’s national organ donation programme, the Minister of Health and Prevention said marking the World Organ Donation Day.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh said the figures show growing public awareness and confidence in the UAE’s organ donation and transplantation system.

According to the minister, the UAE now ranks first in the GCC in terms of growth in donor numbers and organ transplant procedures. He said that Hayat has also become one of the fastest-growing programmes of its kind globally.

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“The ‘Hayat’ programme embodies the UAE’s vision of building a world-leading healthcare system founded on innovation, sustainability and the deployment of advanced technologies to serve people and enhance their quality of life,” said Al Sayegh.

Growing awareness

The increase in registered donors comes as the UAE continues to expand transplant services and encourage more members of the community to consider organ donation.

Al Sayegh said that the milestone of more than 39,000 registered donors reflects greater awareness among residents as well as increasing trust in the country’s healthcare and transplantation system. He also said that every successful transplant has an impact beyond the patient.

“Every organ transplant gives an entire family a renewed sense of hope and greater stability, enhances its quality of life, and reflects the values of solidarity upon which UAE society is founded,” he said.

Call for more donors

Al Sayegh urged more members of the public to register with the Hayat programme, saying that organ donation represents the values of generosity and human solidarity.

He said that expanding the donor pool would also help the UAE strengthen its transplant system and support patients who may otherwise spend years waiting for a suitable organ.

The minister added that the progress of Hayat supports the UAE’s wider healthcare goals under the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which aims to build a healthcare system focused on quality of life and the long-term health of the population.

He also linked the programme’s impact to the UAE’s Year of the Family, saying that the benefits of transplantation extend from patients to their families and communities.