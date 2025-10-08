  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 08, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 16, 1447 | Fajr 04:57 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.1°C

UAE: Healthcare must grow smarter, not just faster, says top executive

Albarah El-Khani highlighted the importance of aligning innovation with human capital, operational efficiency, and societal impact to truly transform care

Published: Wed 8 Oct 2025, 10:28 AM

Top Stories

UAE students can now get free access to Google Gemini Pro for a year

UAE students can now get free access to Google Gemini Pro for a year

How AI helps UAE doctors predict heart disease, diabetes, fertility risks early

How AI helps UAE doctors predict heart disease, diabetes, fertility risks early

UAE extradites 2 wanted criminals to Belgium after Interpol alert

UAE extradites 2 wanted criminals to Belgium after Interpol alert

Healthcare systems cannot outpace the people who run them. Human capital must scale alongside technology, because a system that grows faster than its people eventually collapses under its own complexity, said Albarah El-Khani, Chief Operating Officer, Integrated Health Solutions, M42.

El-Khani highlighted the importance of aligning innovation with human capital, operational efficiency, and societal impact to truly transform care.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

US-Japanese trio win medicine Nobel for immune system research

thumb-image

Would you ever consider dating your friend’s ex??!

thumb-image

South Africa begin WTC title defence with target on their back

thumb-image

'Locked in cages': Swiss Gaza flotilla activists allege 'inhumane' Israeli detention

thumb-image

UAE weather: Temperatures to go up to 42ºC; humid conditions by night

 

"I encourage my fellow senior executives to think of our pilot programmes that have a defined path to policy. Otherwise, it's a prototype and not innovation," El-Khani said during a conference on Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Organised by Khaleej Times, senior healthcare leaders from the public and private sectors across the region attended the 5th Future of Healthcare Summit 2025. Held under the theme of "Echoes of Tomorrow | Building the Future of Care," the summit highlighted how healthcare is being transformed through innovation, technology, and strategic collaboration.

He stressed that sustainability has four dimensions: financial, operational, environmental, and societal.

"Financially, we must move towards a value-based care model that rewards outcomes and not activities. This aligns perfectly with our national health reforms, which are redefining performance metrics across hospitals and insurers. Operationally, sustainability implies using digital tools to reduce waste of time, resources, and human potential," he said.

He also highlighted that the Ministry of Health and Prevention's (Mohap) green Hospital Initiative aligns with health outcomes and climate responsibility, and societal sustainability means keeping patients and communities at the centre.

The Chief Operating Officer at M42 noted that systems that survive are not necessarily the largest or strongest, but rather those that can adapt, scale, and sustain themselves.

"Our systems are now tested by forces that evolve faster than our responses. Be it pandemics, climate shifts, cyber threats, workforce instability, and destruction, the technology that rewrites the rules overnight. So the real question is, how do we design systems that help us change and not just survive it? The answer lies in three basic principles –  adaptability, scalability, and sustainability. And across the UAE, we are already seeing these being woven into the foundations of care," he told the audience while delivering the keynote address at the conference.

He noted that adaptability begins in the architecture.

"When Covid-19 struck, our collective challenge wasn't only medical but structural. Resilience was tested, and we learned that it cannot be reactive, ensuring designs can save systems from faltering," he added.