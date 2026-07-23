UAE health insurance for workers: Cost, coverage, cancellation, all you need to know

New guide issued by Mohre confirms that employers must bear the full cost of continuous worker health insurance, with no new obligations introduced

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 23 Jul 2026, 4:08 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) has issued a new guide explaining how health insurance rules work for employees but stressed that it is not introducing any fresh obligations on employers.

The guide, released on Thursday, clarified procedures that are already in place and showed how work permit approvals are now electronically linked to health insurance verification.

Recommended For You

Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships

Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships

Kuwait, Bahrain deal with Iranian attacks; Trump meets with Lebanese President

Kuwait, Bahrain deal with Iranian attacks; Trump meets with Lebanese President

Allowing Iran to control Strait of Hormuz is 'dangerous precedent', warns Rubio

Allowing Iran to control Strait of Hormuz is 'dangerous precedent', warns Rubio

US hits Iranian targets, facilities in 11th straight night of attacks

US hits Iranian targets, facilities in 11th straight night of attacks

Indian passport services in UAE outsourced to AlHind Tours and Travels from July 22

Indian passport services in UAE outsourced to AlHind Tours and Travels from July 22

 

It clarified that employers cannot get a work permit issued or renewed for a worker unless that worker has a valid health insurance policy. The ministry's digital systems now automatically check this during the application process. This integration speeds up approvals and makes compliance easier.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The system covers private employees as well as domestic workers.

What this mean for workers

The guide reinforces several key protections for employees:

  • No cost: It specified that employers must bear the full cost of the insurance subscription and renewal. Workers are not to contribute anything towards it.

  • Continuous coverage:  The employee’s insurance must remain valid for the entire duration of their work permit and cannot be sporadic.

  • No sudden cancellation: Employers cannot cancel a policy during the permit's validity in a way that leaves workers without coverage at any point of their employment

  • Minimum standards apply: The policy must meet the minimum approved coverage requirements set by the authorities.

The guide

The nationwide health insurance system for all private-sector and domestic workers was completed at the beginning of 2025. This followed a cabinet decision mandating coverage for workers in the northern emirates, building on existing systems already in place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Before this, mandatory coverage was only required in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, leaving workers in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah without legal protection.

To ease the transition, authorities introduced a basic health insurance package starting from as low as Dh320 per year covering individuals aged between one to 64.

The new guide is part of ongoing efforts to provide a clearer and more transparent regulatory framework. The digital system ensures sustainable health protection for workers and ensures greater compliance with regulations. It also safeguards the rights of all parties in an employment relationship and enhances efficiency in government service delivery.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships

2

Saudi Arabia reports fire on bow of vessel in Red Sea after targeting; crew safe

3

Kuwait, Bahrain deal with Iranian attacks; Trump meets with Lebanese President

4

Alhind's Indian passport service centres in UAE: Locations, fees and how to book

5

UAE's 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa: Fees, documents, rejection explained