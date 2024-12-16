UAE: Health insurance mandatory for visa issuance, renewal in Northern Emirates from January

Employers in the Northern Emirates must purchase new health insurance policies starting January 1, 2025, in order to issue or renew visas, said the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Monday.

It said that employers in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah are required to purchase the new health insurance policy as a prerequisite for issuing or renewing residency permits.

However, the mandate does not apply to employees with valid work permits issued before January 1, 2024, and will only become mandatory when their residency permits are due for renewal.

Khalil Al Khoori, undersecretary of labour market and Emiratisation operations at Mohre, said the initiative represents another major milestone in the series of accomplishments across the UAE labour market.

“It forms part of a comprehensive vision to expand the integrated social protection umbrella, which includes the Worker Protection Programme, Unemployment Insurance Scheme, and the voluntary alternative end-of-service benefits system known as the ‘Savings Scheme’. These efforts reinforce the commitment to providing a secure, healthy work environment and improving quality of life for all workers.”

The new basic health insurance plan starts from as low as Dh320 per year, which is much lower than Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“The new Health Insurance Scheme in the UAE is poised to have a notable positive impact on the competitiveness of the country’s labour market, improving performance on key indicators related to quality of life, protection of rights, and social and healthcare security,” Al Khoori noted.

“It is also expected to benefit workers and employers by reducing the financial costs associated with medical treatment and unpaid sick leave uninsured workers typically need to take.”

Major General Saeed Salem Balhas Al Shamsi, acting director-general of Identity and Foreigners Affairs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, said the new basic Health Insurance Scheme for private sector employees and domestic workers is a critical step towards completing the UAE’s health insurance framework and providing healthcare to all groups.

“This essential step aligns with the wise leadership’s vision to enhance the community’s quality of life, uphold human rights, and ensure healthcare access for all. It is set to boost productivity and support sustainable development while advancing the UAE’s leadership and global competitiveness across international indicators,” he added.

"The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security is pleased to be playing its part in this plan to enhance the competitiveness and attractiveness of the UAE labour market, by establishing an electronic link with our strategic partners, including Ministries, government entities, and private sector institutions – particularly in the insurance industry," Al Shamsi added. "The Authority's role is to verify that workers in the private and business sectors, as well as domestic workers, are covered by insurance before issuing residencies, in an effort to protect workers' rights and ensure they receive healthcare. This is one of their basic rights, mandated by laws regulating the UAE labour market." "The new scheme will strengthen the health ecosystem, expand the scope of its services to include all groups, and establish a more stable and advanced environment," said Dr Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health and Prevention. Dr Al Olama added that it will also enhance early disease detection mechanisms, improve preparedness for health emergencies, and support chronic disease prevention.