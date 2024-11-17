UAE: Free medical treatment offered for some patients in Abu Dhabi on November 16

Photo: X/Abu Dhabi Police

Some hospital patients in Abu Dhabi were offered free medical treatments on November 16, Abu Dhabi Police announced.

Abu Dhabi Police has partnered with Al-Ahliya Hospital in Musafah to launch the 'Treatment Costs on Us' initiative. This program waives medical expenses incurred on November 16 by a select group of patients.

The initiative marked the occasion of International Day of Tolerance, celebrated annually on November 16.

Colonel Youssef Mohammed Al-Mhairi, director of the Musafah Police Centre, explained that the initiative seeks to alleviate the patients' financial burdens, instil hope, and promote a noble life.

He emphasised that it reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment to fostering tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and harmony within society through various humanitarian and cultural efforts.

Highlighting the UAE's role as a global symbol of tolerance, Colonel Al-Mhairi underscored the importance of advancing such initiatives both nationally and internationally, drawing on the country's legacy of compassion, unity, and mutual respect.