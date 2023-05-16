UAE: Free health screenings announced as national campaign for early detection of hypertension is launched

The campaign aims to raise health awareness within the community about the importance of checking blood pressure, adopting healthy lifestyles

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 16 May 2023, 2:51 PM Last updated: Tue 16 May 2023, 3:19 PM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched the National Campaign for Early Detection of Hypertension. This year, the campaign is set to test 50,000 adults at various locations across the country in May and June.

The campaign will offer free blood pressure screening services, during which basic demographic and clinical information and blood pressure measurements will be collected by nurses, trained volunteers, and a network of pharmacies in the country.

The campaign aims to raise health awareness within the community about the importance of checking blood pressure, adopting healthy lifestyles, and understanding the factors contributing to hypertension and its complications. It also aims to reduce the incidence of non-communicable diseases.

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, said the UAE aims to decrease the high blood pressure rate by 30 per cent by 2030. This can be achieved by prioritising prevention over treatment, “guided by a clear vision that incorporates effective initiatives, plans, and programmes”.

Dr. Buthaina Abdullah bin Balila, head of the Non-Communicable Disease Department, said the campaign will help promote public health and strengthen preventive and health commitments.

