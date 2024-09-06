UAE: Free breast cancer test, mammogram screenings for women next month

Photo: Supplied

Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), in collaboration with leading public and private sector partners, will be offering free clinical breast examination and mammogram screenings across the UAE in October.

As part of a campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the examinations will be available to female citizens and residents.

Pink Caravan, FOCP’s annual initiative, allows companies to book a Mobile Clinic. This clinic will provide free mammograms for up to 20 female employees aged 40 and above, along with clinical breast exams for 60 female employees aged 20 and over.

In addition, the Pink Caravan Corporate Wellness Day targets staff from both private and government organisations, offering virtual seminars and vouchers for mammogram screenings and clinical exams for women aged 20 and above.

The initiative also offers businesses the opportunity to arrange awareness seminars for both men and women, either on-site or virtually.

Companies can also use Pink Caravan's Mini Clinic service, which provides a comprehensive package of awareness sessions and medical services. This includes clinical breast exams for up to 60 female employees aged 20 and above, along with vouchers for free mammogram screenings at Pink Caravan’s fixed and mobile clinics.

Aisha Al Mulla, director of FOCP, said: “The fight against breast cancer is a collective responsibility that goes beyond the healthcare sector, involving both public and private sectors. Partnerships with various stakeholders are crucial in spreading the message of early detection, providing vital resources for patients, and ensuring that awareness campaigns are effective and far-reaching. Everyone—companies, institutions, and individuals—has a role to play in this mission.

She added: “At FOCP, we are committed to fostering a culture of continuous community support, with efforts extending beyond Pink October to provide year-round assistance to patients and their families through digital platforms to engage directly with the community, offering ongoing support and advice. The significant role of youth in raising awareness cannot be overstated, and I encourage them to join us, and use their creativity to inspire and lead in the fight against breast cancer”.