UAE: Where to get free breast cancer screenings throughout October

The Pink Caravan, organised by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), has hit the road once again for its annual Pink October campaign, marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month with free early detection screenings across 86 locations in the UAE.

Throughout October, the initiative's mobile and mini-clinics will tour the country, offering free clinical examinations, mammograms, and ultrasound tests.

The campaign also features a wide-ranging educational programme, including awareness lectures, interactive workshops, and corporate wellness services aimed at promoting early cancer detection and prevention.

Locations include Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Mushrif Mall in Abu Dhabi, Mall of Al Ain in Al Ain, City Walk in Dubai, Umm Al Quwain Mall, RAK Mall in Ras Al Khaimah, Lulu Mall in Fujairah, and Khorfakkan. Eight fixed clinics will operate daily from 4pm to 10pm, with the exception of the Khorfakkan clinic, which runs from 10am to 4pm.

Protecting the community

Aisha Al Mulla, director of FOCP, stressed the campaign’s role in turning awareness into a health culture.

“Pink October reflects our vision of transforming community awareness into a responsible health culture rooted in prevention and proactive steps to protect the community,” she said.

She added Sharjah has strengthened its reputation as a hub for pioneering humanitarian initiatives, and that the UAE’s model of cancer prevention and early intervention is one that inspires the region and the world.

The Pink October campaign seeks to engage companies, offering services such as on-site mobile clinics, employee wellness days, mammogram vouchers, and educational sessions both in person and online. Materials on breast self-examination and early detection will be distributed to employees across sectors.

Beyond medical screenings, the campaign includes community events designed to combine awareness with family-oriented activities. From October 10 to 12, the Pink Caravan will host the second edition of its family event in Aljada, Sharjah, offering free screenings alongside entertainment, workshops, sports, competitions, and children’s activities.

The Pink Caravan will also participate in several national awareness drives this month, including the Battle Cancer Challenge at The Seven Stadium in Dubai on October 25, which combines fitness activities with fundraising for FOCP. Other highlights include the third edition of the Pink Tour at Dubai Expo City on October 12 and the fifth edition of Ride with Rixos at Abu Dhabi Corniche on October 18.