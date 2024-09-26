UAE: Free breast cancer screenings at 3-day family event in Sharjah from October 4

Photos: Supplied

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 7:47 PM

Ahead of breast cancer awareness month in November, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) is bringing its popular Pink Caravan initiative for a fun family activity. The three-day event at Aljada in Sharjah, from October 4 will give free breast cancer screenings and hold awareness workshops.

Running daily from 4 pm to 10 next to the ZAD food trucks in Aljada, the free event aims to encourage individuals to take advantage of the free screenings, prioritise their health, and raise awareness about the importance of early detection in improving treatment outcomes and increasing the chances of a full recovery.

The Pink Caravan’s mobile and mini clinics will provide free breast cancer screenings for both men and women.

Awareness workshops will cover cancer prevention, self-examinations, and the importance of regular medical check-ups.

Special workshops will be available for cancer patients and survivors who receive FOCP’s dedicated and ongoing support.

It will also feature sports, competitions, and entertainment for all ages. A petting zoo will give children the opportunity to interact with and feed animals while the children’s area will have bouncy castles, and a gamer zone for youngsters. Adults can enjoy a unique shopping experience and sample various delicious foods.