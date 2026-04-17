New obesity pill approved in UAE: Who can get it, availability, prescription explained

UAE residents may soon have access to a new weight-loss treatment that does not require injections; however, doctors have said that the recently approved oral obesity pill is not for everyone and will be prescribed under strict medical supervision.

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) approved Foundayo (orforglipron), a once-daily oral medication for chronic weight management, making the UAE one of the first countries to register the treatment.

The approval comes amid a global shift towards pill-based therapies, after the US Food and Drug Administration also approved an oral version of semaglutide, sold as Wegovy by Novo Nordisk.

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Who can get the new pill?

Doctors said that the treatment will be prescribed to adults with obesity, defined as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or above, or those who are overweight (BMI above 27) with at least one related health condition.

“These include conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep apnea or joint-related issues,” said Dr Noor Naji, HOD and consultant internal medicine, Burjeel Medical City.

According to doctors, the medication may also be considered for patients who have not achieved weight loss through lifestyle changes alone.

Is it only for obesity?

No. Doctors said it can also be prescribed to overweight patients, but only if they have weight-related medical conditions.

Dr Manish Madnani, specialist gastrointestinal surgeon at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda, Dubai, said that eligibility follows a simple rule: “BMI of 30 or more, or BMI above 27 with associated health issues.”

Will a specialist be required?

Yes. Doctors said the medication will typically be prescribed by specialists, at least in the initial stages. “It is recommended to be prescribed by an endocrinologist, obesity specialist or internal medicine specialist,” said Dr Nassim Y Salamin, consultant internal medicine, Medcare Medical Centre.

He added that specialists are better equipped to assess patient history, identify contraindications, and monitor for side effects.

What tests are needed before starting?

Patients will need a proper medical evaluation before starting the medication.

This includes:

Weight and BMI assessment

Blood sugar levels

Lipid profile

Liver, kidney and thyroid function tests

Detailed personal and family medical history

Doctors said additional tests may be required depending on individual conditions.

Who should avoid the treatment?

The medication is not suitable for everyone.

Doctors said it should be avoided by:

Patients with a personal or family history of certain thyroid cancers

Those with specific endocrine disorders such as MEN-2

Pregnant or breastfeeding women

“Patients with severe gastrointestinal conditions, kidney issues, or previous adverse reactions to similar drugs may also need careful evaluation,” said Dr Nassim.

How long will treatment last?

This is not a short-term solution. Doctors said that treatment could be long-term, and in some cases lifelong, depending on the patient’s condition and response.

“Patients are likely to continue treatment as long as it provides benefits and is well tolerated. Stopping the medication without maintaining lifestyle changes may lead to weight regain,” said Dr Noor Naji.

Will diet and exercise still be needed?

Yes, and doctors said that this is critical.

Doctors highlighted that the medication is meant to support lifestyle changes, not replace them. “Patients will still need to follow a structured diet and maintain regular physical activity to achieve and sustain weight loss,” said Dr Manish Madnani.

When will it be available?

The new oral treatment is expected to become available to eligible patients in the UAE starting May 2026.

While the pill offers a more convenient alternative to injections, doctors emphasised that its use will depend on proper medical evaluation and a long-term commitment to treatment and lifestyle changes.