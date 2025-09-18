UAE flu season alert: Residents told to get vaccines early to build immunity

Public health experts in the UAE are calling on residents to take their influenza shots early in the season to ensure maximum protection, with a higher dose provided for elderly people.

This alert comes at a time with flu activity typically peaking between September and March.

How long does it take to build immunity?

Doctors stressed that the body takes about two weeks to build strong immunity after vaccination is administered.

“To get the full benefit of the flu shot, people should not wait until they fall sick or the season is at its peak,” said Dr Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Public Health and Prevention Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). “That’s why we encourage everyone to come early in the season.”

The reminder came during the launch of the National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2025-26 on Thursday.

Now in its tenth year, the campaign has seen growing awareness, with more residents — especially high-risk groups — getting vaccinated earlier.

In line with this, Abu Dhabi has introduced a centralised alert system that notifies healthcare workers to recommend a flu vaccine whenever a high-risk patient is registered at any medical facility in the emirate.

“We’ve noticed stronger participation among children under five, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with chronic illnesses,” Dr Al Marzouqi added. “This shows the community has become more proactive about prevention.”

Vaccines updated annually

“The seasonal influenza vaccine is designed to provide immunity against the most common viruses causing the illness and is updated annually to match the strains expected to circulate that season,” she added.

According to MoHAP, the influenza vaccine is widely available at healthcare centres and hospitals across the country. The vaccine comes in two forms: a standard dose for the general population and a high-dose version designed for adults over 65 with weaker immune systems.

Dr Ayesha Khalifa AlBasti, Head of the Family Medicine Department at Dubai Public Health, explained, “The vaccine is free for UAE citizens, while expats may be able to access it through their insurance coverage.”

Affordability and accessibility have helped boost coverage rates across the emirates. “We’ve seen particularly strong uptake among healthcare providers and children,” said Dr Badreya Al Shehhi, Director of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention at Abu Dhabi Public Health Center.

Therefore, health authorities reiterate that all residents must prioritise vaccination this season — not only to protect themselves but also to reduce flu transmission within families, workplaces, and schools.

This year, the campaign was designed to support the objectives of the ‘Year of Community’ by focusing on key societal groups. Officials pointed out that dedicated mechanisms have been developed to reach these groups through field teams and customised awareness initiatives, ensuring inclusivity and access to vaccines.

Diverse field activities

The campaign targets the importance of providing vaccination to high-risk groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, children under five, and healthcare workers, with vaccinations offered at government health centres. At the same time, shots are available to all residents from the age of six months and above, ensuring broad community coverage.

In addition to vaccination drives, the initiative features awareness events, alongside the production of digital content and unified media messages. These are being disseminated through television, social media, and other platforms in multiple languages, with the aim of reaching all segments of society and reinforcing key health messages.

Invest in artificial intelligence

Dr Shamsa Lootah emphasized that the National seasonal influenza awareness campaign reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to advancing public health and safeguarding the community. She noted that the campaign’s continuity for the tenth consecutive year is a testament to the UAE’s sense of social responsibility and its pursuit of a more sustainable, prevention-oriented healthcare system.

She highlighted that preventive initiatives are carried out within a comprehensive national framework that encompasses all healthcare facilities across the country, ensuring that preventive services reach every individual in the community. Lootah underlined that the campaign places a strong emphasis on raising “community awareness” about the importance of preventing seasonal illnesses, promoting healthy practices, and encouraging vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and patients with chronic diseases, to proactively receive vaccination as the first line of defence in safeguarding their health.

She further added that, through its strategic partnerships with healthcare entities at both the national and international levels, Emirates Health Services continues to invest in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to enhance preventive programs and elevate the efficiency and quality of healthcare services.