UAE fitness boom driven by affordability and accessibility, finds new survey

The UAE’s fitness landscape is undergoing a major transformation, with affordability, accessibility, and mental wellbeing emerging as key drivers of participation, according to the newly released GymNation UAE & KSA Health & Fitness Report 2026.

Based on more than 745,000 data points and insights from 15,322 respondents across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the report represents the most comprehensive study of health, fitness, and wellbeing ever conducted in the region. Participation in the study grew by 59 per cent year-on-year, highlighting rising public engagement with fitness and healthy living.

Fitness becomes a way of life in the UAE

The findings point to a nation increasingly aligned with health-focused government initiatives such as We the UAE 2031, the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, and mass participation programmes like the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Health aspirations in the UAE are now near-universal. An overwhelming 94 per cent of respondents say they want to improve their health, significantly higher than comparable figures in the UK (76 per cent) and the US (75 per cent). Importantly, these aspirations are translating into real outcomes, with 65 per cent reporting improved health compared to last year.

Mental wellbeing has also become a central motivator; 90 per cent of UAE respondents say they aim to improve their mental health, citing stress reduction, increased confidence, and higher energy levels as key reasons for staying active.

Affordable fitness is expanding the market

Rather than simply shifting members between gym operators, affordable fitness models are bringing new audiences into the market. Among GymNation members surveyed, 51 per cent had not held a gym membership in the previous 12 months, underlining how accessible pricing is unlocking participation among first-time gym-goers.

This trend highlights the growing importance of beginner-friendly environments, education, and community-building to support long-term engagement and sustainable fitness habits.

“Our role as the region’s movement partner is to make fitness affordable and accessible to everyone,” says Loren Holland, Founder and CEO of GymNation. “The report confirms what we see every day: affordability unlocks participation, and demand for healthier lifestyles across the UAE and KSA continues to grow.”

Barriers to fitness still remain

Despite strong participation, the report identifies several persistent barriers that continue to shape fitness adoption in the UAE.

Affordability remains the most significant factor. While overall fitness investment is rising, 50 per cent of respondents say more affordable gym memberships would encourage them to exercise more, reinforcing the importance of accessible pricing even in a mature market.

Gymtimidation is declining but not eliminated. While 56 per cent of respondents say they have never felt intimidated in the gym, it still affects 60 per cent of women and 41 per cent of men in mixed-gender facilities, with unfamiliar equipment cited as the most common cause.

Women’s fitness continues to be a priority. Nearly 46 per cent of women surveyed say women-only training spaces are essential, highlighting ongoing demand for inclusive and psychologically safe environments.

Strong spending and high activity levels

The UAE also demonstrates a strong willingness to invest in fitness. 48 per cent of respondents increased their fitness spending over the past year, outperforming Saudi Arabia and reflecting the country’s mature and diverse fitness ecosystem.

Activity levels remain high, with 46 per cent exercising four or more times per week, and 66 per cent identifying gyms as their primary place of exercise, reinforcing the central role of gym-based training in everyday life.