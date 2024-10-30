UAE: Excessive exercise could lead to 'overtraining syndrome', doctors warn

Photo: KT File

Exercising for over 60 minutes daily without taking any rest days can lead to a condition known as 'overtraining syndrome'. This condition occurs when the body responds poorly to excessive exercise, negatively affecting both physical and mental health, doctors warned.

They explained that those affected by overtraining syndrome can often see opposite results to their expectations as their bodies struggle to cope with the overwhelming demands and pressure.

Experts recommend aiming for at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day. With the return of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the aim is to promote a balanced approach to fitness and wellness. This initiative highlights that a daily 30-minute commitment to exercise is optimal for health, promoting consistency over longer, strenuous workouts.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Commitment is key

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Dr Rahul Chaudhary, head of cardiology at International Modern Hospital in Dubai, emphasised the importance exercise for a healthier life, noting benefits like improved heart health, weight control, and better mood.

“To truly enjoy these advantages, it's essential to stay committed and gradually increase your activity levels, starting with a manageable 30-minute sessions of moderate exercise several times a week,” Dr Chaudhary said, adding: "This approach reduces the risk of injuries and fatigue that can happen with abrupt, intense workouts."

Dr Rahul Chaudhary

Dr Chaudhary highlighted that in some cases, overtraining can lead to chronic stress, prompting the body to retain fat, especially around the abdomen, due to elevated cortisol levels. "Individuals who over-exercise may experience intense hunger or cravings, leading to overeating and counteracting their weight-loss efforts," he added.

Impacts of overtraining

"For women, excessive exercise can lead to irregular menstrual cycles or even amenorrhea (the absence of menstruation), a condition often linked to low estrogen levels," he explained.

He added: "For men, overtraining may reduce testosterone production, leading to fatigue, decreased muscle mass, and lowered libido. Chronic high cortisol levels can also disrupt thyroid function and other metabolic processes, adversely affecting overall health and wellbeing.”

Since muscles need time to repair and grow stronger after workouts, over-exercising can lead to chronic soreness, muscle fatigue, chronic soreness, and a higher risk of injury. "Without adequate rest, muscle-building and recovery are compromised, resulting in a decline in performance," noted Dr Chaudhary.

Protecting heart health

Dr Mohamed Attia Metwally, an orthopaedic surgery consultant at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital, warned that excessive exercise could lead to heart issues, especially through dehydration, which can impair heart function and cause arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythms).

He also cautioned that high-stress levels, coupled with intense exercise, could worsen heart conditions in those with genetic predispositions, cause electrolyte imbalances, and heighten the risk of heart issues.

"You may notice decreased performance and motivation, mood swings, frequent injuries, weakened immune system, and even heart palpitations," Dr Metwally noted.

Dr Mohamed Attia Metwally

Addiction risks

Physiotherapist Malini Subramaniam at Zulekha Hospital in Dubai raised concerns about exercise addiction, explaining how over-exercising can lead to reliance on diet and supplements or strong pain medications and poor nutrition habits. "Mentally, it can trigger mood swings, anxiety, irritability, and difficulty concentrating," she said, noting that constant fatigue, chronic soreness, and sleep disturbances may signal an overworked body.

“Prolonged intense exercise can lead to significant muscle fatigue, dehydration, and soreness from lactic acid buildup, often needing extended recovery periods that may last for weeks. Severe injuries can make recovery even more challenging,” she warned. Malini Subramaniam Balance and recovery Experts recommend balancing exercise with heart health by aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate activity spread throughout the week. This approach includes incorporating rest days to prevent injuries and reduce excessive strain on the heart. They also emphasise the importance of varying workout intensity, as this not only challenges the body in different ways but also helps prevent plateaus in progress. "Above all, remember to listen to your body's signals," Malini advised. "If you experience fatigue or discomfort, don’t hesitate to scale back the intensity or take a break." This mindful approach to fitness fosters both physical and mental wellbeing, ensuring a sustainable and enjoyable exercise routine. ALSO READ: UAE: Doctors warn of 'concerning shift' in younger women developing breast cancer UAE: Vaping threatens brain development among teenagers, doctors warn UAE doctors warn of rising flu symptoms among children as weather changes