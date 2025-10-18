How a dying patient's wish to see female doctor led UAE woman to become cancer specialist

Dr Aydah Alawadhi, the first Emirati woman who joined the Hematology/Oncology Fellowship at the global MD Anderson Cancer Centre, embarked on her journey because of a particular patient's words.

Dr Aydah is now head of the Oncology and Hematology Department at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) in Abu Dhabi, head of the Scientific Committee and the Breast Cancer Working Group at the Emirates Oncology Society, and a member of the Gulf Oncology Society Committee.

But her story is not merely a record of professional achievements; it is driven by a noble humanitarian message, which was ignited by a painful word spoken by a young patient that changed the trajectory of her life.

How did this pioneering physician balance the harsh challenges of the medical field and the demands of family, to become a living model for the future of Emirati women at the forefront of science?

She shared with Khaleej Times: "Since I began studying medicine, I felt that oncology was the path that ignited a special passion within me. I always found comfort in connecting with patients and felt a genuine responsibility towards them, especially breast cancer patients.

“I will never forget that experience which changed the course of my life, when I was training in the emergency department and met a very exhausted young patient. She had discovered a lump in her breast but was afraid to see male doctors, which led to a delayed diagnosis and the spread of the disease.

"When she turned to me and said in a voice full of pain and hope: 'If only you were an oncologist' I felt that her words were a personal message directed at me. A few days later, she passed away, and from that moment, I realised exactly that this was the specialty I was created for. Thus, oncology became, for me, more than just a profession; it is a humanitarian mission I practice with a spirit of hope, believing that every cancer patient deserves support, care, and reassurance."

While the UAE has made qualitative leaps in breast cancer diagnosis and treatment in recent years, "some challenges still remain, the most important of which is raising awareness about the importance of early detection. There are still women who hesitate to get screened or are afraid to see a doctor," she said.

What we offer today in our hospitals is in no way inferior to what is offered in the largest global centres, and this in itself is a source of pride for every doctor and worker in our healthcare system."

Dr Aydah credited her family for giving her "the absolute confidence to choose my path freely", and being her biggest cheerleaders.

"They never viewed me being a girl as an obstacle to my dreams."

"As for my husband, he has been my constant support and partner in every step. He supported me with complete conviction even when I chose a difficult specialty, filled with emotional challenges."

Dr Aydah said: "The future, in my opinion, holds great opportunities for the Emirati woman in the fields of scientific research, artificial intelligence (AI), and precision medicine."

Challenges of studying abroad, work-life balance

"My seven years of study in the United States were filled with challenges and achievements. I was the first Emirati physician accepted into the Hematology/Oncology Fellowship at 'MD Anderson,' one of the most prestigious cancer centres in the world, and I had to prove that the Emirati doctor is capable of excellence and competition at the highest global levels."

Dr Aydah said she "faced numerous academic and cultural challenges, but I believed that excellence is not linked to nationality, but to persistence and hard work."

"Alongside studying and research, I am a mother to two children, and I remember how my day started before dawn between preparing them for daycare and heading off to a long day full of responsibilities," she said. "But with every achievement, I felt that I was not only representing myself but raising my country's name high."

The doctor said "in a field full of pressures like oncology, achieving work-life balance is an essential matter. I allocate regular time for rest and separation from hospital pressures, whether through travel or spending time with my family."

"I love walking in nature, getting to know new cultures and foods, and I feel that every trip gives me different energy. Time with family and friends restores my inner peace, and I consider sincere human connection part of my endurance as a doctor and a human being."