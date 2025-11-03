UAE: Feeling menopausal in your 30s? Doctors see rise in early symptoms

With hot flashes, mood swings, and sudden fatigue, added in the chaos of work, family, and little sleep, it’s easy to blame it all on stress. But according to Dr Khulood Al Awadi, President of the Menopause Chapter at the Emirates Medical Association, many women in their late 30s and early 40s are already in perimenopause — the transition years before menopause — without realising it.

Perimenopause can start up to a decade before a woman’s last period. The hormonal changes that drive it aren’t sudden; they’re subtle, gradual shifts in estrogen and progesterone that ripple through the body.

“Some women start noticing changes in their late thirties,” Dr Al Awadi said. “Irregular menstrual cycles, sleep problems, mood swings, anxiety, and even a new sensitivity to stress; these are early signs. Others may feel unusually tired or notice a drop in energy and libido. These reflect fluctuating hormones, not full menopause.”

Recognising these patterns early helps women make better health choices instead of dismissing them as “just stress” or “normal aging".

When lifestyle makes it worse

For women in fast-paced cities like Dubai, daily habits can intensify the shift. “Urban living can magnify perimenopausal symptoms,” Dr Al Awadi warns. “Constant stress raises cortisol, which worsens hot flushes, mood changes, and sleep disruption. Diets high in refined sugars and caffeine can trigger irritability, while lack of physical activity accelerates bone and muscle loss.”

Simple consistency matters more than drastic changes. “Balanced meals, hydration, and regular movement, even walking, can reduce symptom severity and improve long-term wellbeing.”

Despite its prevalence, menopause is still a taboo subject in many workplaces and communities. Dr Al Awadi strongly suggested that work places should ‘normalise’ conversation by integrating menopause awareness into wellness programs, allowing flexibility when symptoms affect concentration or sleep.

“Training managers to respond with empathy helps retain skilled women at midlife. When community leaders and physicians speak openly, it dismantles shame and empowers others to seek support early.” She added. This openness, she says, keeps experienced women in the workforce and strengthens overall productivity.

Dr Tamara Aldawery, a Family Medicine Consultant in Dubai, noted that younger women often fail to mention symptoms such as joint stiffness, vaginal dryness or low mood because they assume these are part of “getting older”.

She said these “silent” signs deserve attention: “Heart palpitations or anxiety attacks may also appear before hot flushes… recognising them early allows targeted solutions.”

Dr Sarah Sharif, a Family Medicine Consultant, emphasised that prevention starts decades earlier. For women in their 20s and 30s, she recommends focusing on menstrual tracking. “Think of menopause as a life stage you arrive at strong, informed and balanced, not something you delay, but something you prepare for,” she says.

Finally, a reminder to younger women: don’t wait for dramatic symptoms. Dr Sharif urged menstrual tracking, noting irregularities early, and consulting a healthcare provider if fatigue, sleep disruption, irritability or physical changes persist without clear explanation.