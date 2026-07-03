UAE sees rising demand for ‘XS-XL’ body contouring trend; doctors warn of risks

Plastic surgeons in the UAE are reporting a rising demand for extreme body contouring procedures, with patients increasingly seeking highly exaggerated body proportions.

Doctors say the trend centres on ultra-slim, “snatched” waists paired with significantly enhanced curves — a look increasingly amplified by social media and influencer-driven beauty standards.

The surge is unfolding alongside strong market growth, with the UAE cosmetic surgery and procedure sector projected to generate US$1,855.9 million by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 9.8 per cent between 2026 and 2033, according to industry research.

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The rise of the ‘XS-XL’ aesthetic

Explaining the phenomenon, consultants describe a highly engineered body ideal now being requested in clinics across the UAE.

“Over the past few years plastic surgeons have noted a significant shift in what patients are asking for. A decade ago, patients were seeking subtle body enhancements giving them a natural yet enhanced look," said Dr Biraj Naithani, consultant plastic surgeon at NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

“The ‘XS-XL’ trend refers to a highly exaggerated, hyper-curvy aesthetic look. It involves creating an extra-small (XS) waist combined with extra-large (XL) proportions in the breasts, hips, and buttocks. This is referred to as an exaggerated hourglass figure, and this look is typically achieved through a combination of multiple surgeries, most notably aggressive 360-degree liposuction, Brazilian Butt Lifts, combined with breast augmentation," she added.

She noted that possibly, Dubai’s environment plays a key role in shaping patient demand, from its luxury lifestyle to its position as a global medical tourism hub.

Social media filters and rising surgical risks

Medics also highlight that online platforms are increasingly shaping what patients believe is achievable — often blurring the line between digital enhancement and surgical reality.

“The challenge is that many of these images are shaped by filters, editing, lighting, angles, or Photoshop, which can create unrealistic expectations of what is achievable, safe, or even natural in real life. The harder change is the expectation of speed, and the assumption that a more dramatic result is automatically a better one," said Dr Shehzadi Kohli, specialist plastic surgeon, Tajmeel Clinic, Dubai.

"Part of our job now is education — explaining that an extreme contrast silhouette can carry real surgical risk, that results have to respect your frame to look right and age well, and that the most durable outcomes are usually the more measured ones. We turn patients away when a request is not safe or not right for them, and we see that as part of responsible practice, not a lost case," she added.

She noted that some patients now arrive requesting full-body transformations in a single procedure — a shift she said is also linked to rising revision cases as some later seek to reverse extreme results.

Dr Adel Quttainah, consultant plastic surgery, Quttainah Specialised Hospital, said: “The 'XS-XL' look, achieved through advanced liposuction and fat grafting techniques, has been a popular choice for those seeking a more pronounced transformation.

"A good surgeon will listen and help you translate those desires into a plan that works for your body. Trends come and go, but your body is for life. Choosing a balanced, natural look often leads to higher long-term satisfaction. Always choose board-certified surgeons and accredited facilities. Your well-being is the most important part of any transformation.”