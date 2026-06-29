UAE drug authority plans to use AI to regulate pharmaceutical medicines

The UAE's pharmaceutical authority is planning to incorporate AI into regulating and registering medication, the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) announced on Monday, June 29.

During a meeting of the AI Agenda Committee, officials discussed progress on the transition to Agentic AI in pharmaceutical regulation.

This includes application of Agentic AI across medicine registration, regulatory oversight, inspections and pharmaceutical supply chains, in addition to strengthening data integration and developing performance indicators.

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Members also reviewed plans to enhance regulatory operations to strengthen drug security and improve preparedness for global developments.

Chaired by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors, the meeting was attended by Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Establishment, together with committee members.

Saeed Al Hajeri said the UAE will continue to strengthen its global leadership in adopting and deploying Agentic AI across strategic sectors, adding that AI’s adoption in the pharmaceutical sector marks a significant step towards a more efficient and proactive regulatory ecosystem, while reinforcing the country's position as a global hub for innovation and advanced regulation.

Meanwhile, Dr Fatima Al Kaabi said the adoption of Agentic AI represents a transformative shift in regulatory operations by accelerating data analysis and supporting proactive decision-making, thereby enhancing the efficiency of regulatory processes and strengthening the sector's ability to respond to future developments with greater agility and flexibility.