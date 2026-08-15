UAE doctors urge women in 30s to plan for menopause as study says 94% have sleep issues

A growing number of medical experts are calling on women to prepare for menopause in their mid-30s, as new research highlights the widespread and often debilitating impact of the transition on women's health.

Medical experts explain that perimenopause, the transition phase before menopause, can quietly begin in a woman's mid to late 30s, with the earliest indicators being changes in menstrual cycles, mood swings and sleep disturbances. Many women often mistake these symptoms for stress.

Dr Anusree Saraswathy, Specialist Gynaecology at Aster Clinic Qusais, Damascus Street, emphasised the importance of early recognition. "Perimenopause usually begins in a woman's 40s, but it can start as early as the mid-30s or as late as the 50s," she said.

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"Recognising these symptoms early is important because many women mistake them for stress, ageing, or lifestyle-related changes. Early evaluation allows timely intervention, better symptom management, and preventive measures to reduce the long-term risk of conditions such as osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease."

Dr Malgorzata Sinclair, Consultant & Head of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at RAK Hospital, warns that symptoms in a woman's 30s can signal early ovarian ageing. "Experiencing these symptoms in your 30s can be a warning sign of early ovarian ageing," she said. "Prompt evaluation by a healthcare provider is essential for managing your long-term health, as early estrogen decline can accelerate bone loss and increase cardiovascular risks."

Preventive approach

A preventive approach to menopause focuses on maintaining good health throughout life, particularly by prioritising nutrition, physical activity, sleep, mental wellbeing, and social connection.

Dr Malgorzata highlighted the importance of targeted nutritional strategies. "Women in their 40s should prioritise progressive strength training, a high-protein and high-fibre diet such as the Mediterranean diet, and targeted supplementation like calcium, vitamin D, and omega-3s," she said. "Vitamin K2 is a crucial nutrient during menopause because it regulates calcium in the body, which helps mitigate estrogen-related bone loss and reduces cardiovascular risks."

Many women often resort to over-the-counter supplements for this. But Professor Joyce Harper, Professor of Reproductive Science at University College London and a fertility and women's health educator at Almond Blossoms Fertility & Wellbeing Centre in Dubai, advised caution

"In general, I would not routinely recommend menopause supplements, and they are not recommended by the menopause societies," she said. "But almost all of us need vitamin D and, in some cases, calcium may be beneficial."

HRT timing

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) remains one of the most effective treatments for moderate to severe menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, and vaginal dryness. However, experts stress that timing is critical.

Dr Anusree explained that current evidence suggests initiating HRT before the age of 60 or within 10 years of menopause onset offers the greatest benefits. "Starting treatment within this 'window of opportunity' may help reduce the risk of osteoporosis and fractures, and in selected women may also provide cardiovascular benefits," she said. "However, HRT is not suitable for everyone. The decision should always be individualised after careful evaluation."

Dr Malgorzata highlighted the broader health implications. "Initiated in women younger than 60 years of age and at or near menopause, HRT significantly reduces all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease, and cognitive decline," she said.

Professor Harper offered a more measured perspective, noting ongoing debates in the medical community. "If there were clear evidence that HRT reduced the risk of dementia, I would take it myself," she said. "However, at present, there is insufficient evidence that HRT reduces the risk of dementia. In my view, the most effective ways to reduce the risk of heart disease and cognitive decline are through healthy lifestyle choices."

Sleep disruption

One of the most common symptom of menopause is sleep disruption. A recent study by the brand Rest, which surveyed 110 menopausal women, showed that 94.5 per cent of respondents had difficulty sleeping, with 83 per cent experiencing hot flashes.

Medical experts explained that declining estrogen levels can make the body's temperature regulation system more sensitive, triggering sudden feelings of intense heat that frequently disrupt sleep.

Professor Joyce highlighted why it was important to prioritise sleep. “Without adequate sleep, the body and mind cannot properly recover, repair, and reset,” she said. “Establishing routines that help calm the mind before bed can be particularly helpful. Sleep needs vary between individuals, but persistent daytime tiredness is often a sign that more sleep is needed.”

Being informed

Experts have urged women to seek reliable information from trusted sources rather than relying on social media, where misinformation about menopause treatments is widespread.

Professor Harper recommended following organisations such as the International Menopause Society, the European Menopause and Andropause Society, and the British Menopause Society. "These organisations provide reliable, evidence-based information and resources on their websites," she said.

Dr Anusree advised women to track their symptoms and prepare for medical appointments. "Keeping a record of menstrual changes and symptoms, attending regular health check-ups, and discussing family history and personal health concerns with their gynecologist allows for informed decision-making," she said.

At Aster Hospitals & Clinics, through the Care for Her programme, women are encouraged to take a proactive approach to their health with regular screenings, preventive care, and personalised guidance across every stage of life.

Dr Malgorzata said that effective communication with healthcare providers is extremely important. “Before meeting them create a list of specific questions or concerns you want to address,” she said.

“Be open about symptoms and concerns. Clearly articulate the menopause symptoms you're experiencing and how they affect your daily life. Discuss any apprehensions you may have. Engaging in an informed dialogue empowers you to make decisions that align with your health priorities while ensuring that you receive the most appropriate care for your situation.”