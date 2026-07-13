Too hot to step outside? Sitting indoors all day can make you sick, UAE doctors warn

As temperatures soar across the UAE this summer, many residents are choosing to stay indoors to escape the heat. But while avoiding the scorching midday sun can protect against heat-related illnesses, doctors say spending most of the day sitting inside with little movement carries its own health risks.

Health experts warn that a sedentary indoor lifestyle can gradually affect almost every system in the body, increasing the risk of weight gain, muscle stiffness, poor circulation, vitamin D deficiency, disturbed sleep and low mood. They stress that the solution is to adapt to daily routines by staying active in safer ways.

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“The key message is that avoiding the midday heat does not mean avoiding movement altogether,” said Dr Salma Khanam Patan, Specialist in Internal Medicine at Medcare Hospital Sharjah. “Incorporating regular activity throughout the day, even in an air-conditioned environment, can make a meaningful difference to both physical and mental health.”

She explained that prolonged sitting or lying down reduces muscle activity, slows blood circulation, and contributes to stiffness, back and neck discomfort, and reduced flexibility. Spending extended periods indoors can also reduce exposure to natural daylight, which helps regulate the body’s internal clock and supports healthy sleep.

Dr Patan said physical inactivity also affects emotional wellbeing. “Limited movement and spending extended periods indoors may lead to lower energy levels, reduced motivation and changes in mood,” she said, noting that exercise helps release chemicals that promote emotional wellbeing.

Doctors say remaining sedentary for weeks or months can also increase the risk of chronic diseases. Reduced physical activity means fewer calories are burned, making weight gain more likely and raising the risk of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

Poor circulation is another concern, particularly for people who spend most of the day seated.

“Limited physical activity slows blood circulation, particularly in the legs,” Dr Patan said. “This may lead to swelling, discomfort and, in some individuals with additional risk factors, an increased likelihood of developing blood clots.”

Muscle strength and joint mobility also decline without regular movement, while inactivity can lead to poorer sleep quality, which in turn affects energy levels and overall health.

Dr Zara Ahmed, Specialist in Emergency Medicine at Rak Hospital, said she often sees patients become noticeably less active during the hotter months.

“I often see people become less active during the summer, which can lead to weight gain, muscle stiffness, poorer circulation and worsening of conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease,” she said.

She added that spending most of the day indoors often means less exposure to sunlight, increasing the risk of vitamin D deficiency, which is essential for healthy bones, muscles and immune function.

Another growing issue, she said, is excessive screen time.

“Whether it’s working on a laptop, scrolling on a phone or binge-watching television, prolonged screen use can encourage sedentary behaviour, contribute to eye strain, headaches, poor posture and sleep disruption, especially when screens are used late into the evening,” Dr Ahmed said.

Doctors say the good news is that residents do not need intense workouts to stay healthy during summer. Instead, consistency is more important than intensity.

The safest time for outdoor activity is shortly after sunrise or later in the evening, when temperatures are lower. Strenuous exercise should generally be avoided between late morning and late afternoon, when heat and humidity peak.

For many people, indoor alternatives can provide a safer option. Experts recommend walking in shopping malls, exercising in gyms, swimming in temperature-controlled pools, joining fitness classes, practising yoga or Pilates, or following home workout programmes.

Dr Ahmed said even 20 to 30 minutes of walking each day, combined with stretching and strength exercises, can help maintain fitness, improve sleep and support heart health.

She also pointed to the growing popularity of mall walking and indoor fitness events during the summer, while suggesting online yoga and Zumba classes as practical ways to stay active at home. For children, she recommended indoor summer camps that encourage movement while reducing excessive screen time.

Dr Somayeh Shamsaei, Specialist in Internal Medicine at Aster Clinic, JLT, said adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week, alongside muscle-strengthening exercises on two or more days.

She advised shifting workouts to air-conditioned spaces, swimming pools or home exercise sessions during summer, while staying well hydrated. People with diabetes, high blood pressure or heart conditions should consult their doctor before starting a new exercise routine, she added.

Dr Shamsaei also noted that despite the UAE’s sunny climate, Vitamin D deficiency remains common because many people avoid spending time outdoors. She said brief periods of sun exposure outside peak UV hours, combined with testing and supplements where needed, can help maintain healthy Vitamin D levels.

Doctors emphasise that residents should remain alert for signs of heat exhaustion when exercising outdoors, including dizziness, headache, nausea, confusion, muscle cramps and excessive fatigue. If symptoms develop, activity should stop immediately, and people should move to a cool place, rehydrate and seek medical attention if symptoms persist.

Their advice is simple — avoid the dangerous heat, but don’t avoid movement. By choosing cooler times of the day, making use of indoor exercise options and staying active consistently, residents can protect both their physical and mental health throughout the UAE’s long summer.