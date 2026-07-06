Is your child always tired? UAE doctors warn it may not be school stress

For many parents in the UAE, what may seem like ordinary school-related fatigue could be an early sign of something more serious. Doctors say iron deficiency in children is often overlooked because its symptoms closely resemble normal tiredness, exam stress, or changes associated with growth and adolescence.

According to medics, regional studies suggest that iron deficiency and iron-deficiency anaemia affect around 20 to 30 per cent of children, making it one of the most common nutritional deficiencies among youngsters.

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'We thought it was school stress'

For some families, the warning signs were easy to dismiss. “Honestly, we kept blaming school stress and late nights,” said Meera Rastogi, an Indian mother in Dubai.

“My son would come home exhausted and lie down immediately. He had no energy even on weekends. It didn't seem serious at first, but when he got tired with the slightest effort, we finally ordered a blood test and found his iron levels were low. I wish we had noticed it earlier.”

For others, the symptoms were even more subtle. “My daughter is usually full of energy, so we didn't think anything was wrong,” said Kristine Santos, a Filipino mother in Abu Dhabi.

“She started slowing down, struggled to concentrate in class, and looked pale. We attributed it to exams and growth spurts. Later, the doctor told us iron deficiency can be very subtle in children. It made me realise how easily it can be missed.”

Common but often missed

Doctors say such cases are increasingly common.

“Iron deficiency is one of the most common nutritional deficiencies in children worldwide, and the UAE is no exception. Regional studies suggest iron deficiency and iron-deficiency anaemia affect about 20–30 per cent of children, although prevalence varies by age, dietary habits, and population,” said Dr Maha Samy Soliman, Specialist Paediatrician at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Qusais.

Because symptoms develop gradually, many parents may attribute them to routine childhood changes.

According to Dr Mohamed Embabi, Specialist Paediatrics at NMC Royal Hospital, Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, persistent fatigue is one of the most important warning signs.

“Persistent fatigue despite adequate sleep, pale skin, poor concentration, irritability, dizziness, headaches, or reduced stamina during play can all signal iron deficiency,” he said.

“If these symptoms last several weeks or affect daily activities or school performance, parents should consult a paediatrician for evaluation and a simple blood test.”

What parents can do

Doctors stress that diagnosis is relatively straightforward, but treatment depends on the severity of the deficiency.

“Mild cases can often improve by increasing intake of iron-rich foods such as lean meat, fish, poultry, beans, lentils, spinach, and iron-fortified cereals,” said Dr Mamata Bothra, specialist paediatrician and neonatologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai.

She added that pairing iron-rich foods with vitamin C sources such as oranges, strawberries and kiwi can improve absorption, while tea should be avoided around mealtimes because it can interfere with iron absorption.