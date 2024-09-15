UAE doctors say regular eye screenings essential for children for early detection, treatment of 'lazy eye'

The Dubai-based group of five artistes uses traditional music and dance to tell stories
Doctors in the UAE are cautioning parents to get regular eye screenings done for their children particularly in the first few years of their life. This plays a crucial role in identifying and treating the ‘lazy eye’ condition before it causes irreversible damage.
This condition is medically referred to as Amblyopia, in which the eye cannot see properly, even with the use of correction glasses, according to medics.
At Rokers Vision Lab at NYU Abu Dhabi, researchers study how the brain processes visual perception, particularly motion and depth.
Their work enhances the understanding of brain functions, and sensory processing, and contributes to the treatment of visual conditions such as amblyopia.
According to the official NYUAD website: “[The research] helps uncover the function and underlying architecture of the brain’s visual system, provides us with a model by which to understand sensory processing in general, and contributes to the treatment of perceptual impairments such as amblyopia (lazy eye).”
Meanwhile, healthcare professionals in the country stressed that the 'lazy eye' condition usually affects one eye (unilateral) but can sometimes impact both eyes (bilateral) in more severe cases.
Dr Wissam Charafeddin, consulting ophthalmologist at Novomed, said: “It is estimated that amblyopia affects around 2-3 per cent of children worldwide. In the UAE, this figure is likely comparable, as the condition is common globally. Therefore, it’s crucial for parents to take their children for regular eye exams, particularly if they notice any of these symptoms. Early detection can significantly improve outcomes.”
He added: “Amblyopia is most effectively treated if caught early, preferably before the age of 7. Treatment becomes more challenging as the child grows older, but even older children can benefit from therapy in some cases.”
Doctors emphasised parents can identify lazy eye syndrome by observing several key signs including frequent squinting or the consistent favouring of one eye, which may suggest a vision issue.
Signs could also include persistent headache and eye strain, especially, after performing tasks that require visual effort, such as reading for long periods.
Dr Mohamed Wassfi, consultant ophthalmologist at Thumbay University Hospital, said: “Additionally, drooping of the eyelid can be a cause of visual problems in the eye. Children with amblyopia might also struggle with depth perception, having difficulty judging distances or catching a ball. Misalignment of the eyes, or strabismus, (when the eyes do not align properly which causes one eye to turn in a different direction from the other) can also be associated with this condition.”
It’s important to recognise that weak vision in one eye may not always be obvious to parents, reiterating the need for regular eye exams.
“It is typically caused by underlying eye pathologies present from birth or those that develop during early childhood. It is not linked to environmental or lifestyle factors. The condition can often go unnoticed by parents because young children may have difficulty articulating poor vision in one eye, especially if the other eye is functioning normally. This means that the issue may be overlooked until it becomes more pronounced,” added Wassfi.
Dr Alina Mugnani Deza, Ophthalmologist in Barraquer, UAE pointed out that ‘lazy eye’ could also be an indicator of other health problems in addition to poor vision.
She said: “Lazy eye, a condition that affects millions around the world was previously described as a vision-related problem, but evidence reveals a deeper link between the condition and a wide range of diseases and chronic conditions.”
“It showed neurological disorders, such as Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis, and cardiovascular diseases such as high blood pressure and stroke have links to this condition. Metabolic disorders such as diabetes may contribute to the development of 'lazy eye' through systemic inflammation,” she added.
