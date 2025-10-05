UAE: Is stevia better for you than sugar? Doctors clarify

Doctors in the UAE are prioritizing “less sweet,” not just “sugar-free,” urging patients to train their palate.

Ahead of World Diabetes Day next month, medics highlighted that diabetes prevalence in UAE adults is around 20.7 per cent (2024 IDF) — among the world’s highest — making the reduction of added sugar, especially from drinks, a major public-health priority.

Many residents have switched to alternatives such as stevia. Healthcare professionals said that stevia (steviol glycosides) is a plant-based alternative to artificial sweeteners — implying it may be a relatively safer option compared to chemically engineered substitutes.

Government policies

Government policies have played a key role in promoting low-sugar options.

Swapna Mary John, Clinical Dietetics, International Modern Hospital Dubai, said, “Since December 2019, the UAE levies 50 per cent excise tax on any product with added sugar/sweeteners (and 100 per cent on energy drinks). This accelerated the growth of zero/low-sugar lines and reformulations."

"Hard data on ‘stevia uptake’ are limited, but market changes and product ranges on UAE shelves clearly expanded after the excise tax. Clinically, when patients replace sugary beverages with non-caloric options, we do see lower liquid-calorie intake and sometimes better glycemic control — if the rest of the diet and activity improve.”

A better option — with caveats

Rola Fakri Al-Talafha, Dietetics and Nutrition at NMC Royal Hospital - Mohammed Bin Zayed City, said, “From a nutrition perspective, stevia is certainly a better choice than refined sugar. It provides sweetness without calories or a spike in blood glucose, which makes it suitable for people with diabetes or those trying to manage weight.”

She added, “However, not all products are created equal — some contain added sugar alcohols or fillers that may cause bloating or a laxative effect in sensitive individuals. It’s best to choose pure stevia extracts and use them in moderation.”

Dr Anil Kumar Narayanswamy, Consultant Endocrinologist at Prime Hospital, said, “Stevia has negligible calories and doesn’t raise blood glucose the way regular sugar does, replacing sugar with stevia can help reduce total calorie intake.”

He added, “Consuming it within recommended daily allowance can be a safe. However, it should be avoided in bulk use like baking. It can also be associated with minor gastrointestinal effects like bloating and abdominal discomfort.”

Behavioural change over substitution

John further advised moderation and behavioural change over simple substitution.

“Switch from regular soda/juice to water, soda water, unsweetened tea/coffee. If needed, use a small amount of stevia as a bridge, then taper the dose weekly. This approach aligns with WHO guidance — address habits, not just ingredients.”

Doctors reiterated that the World Health Organisation (WHO) cautions that long-term weight reduction is best achieved through overall dietary pattern changes rather than simply swapping sweeteners.

Dr Narayanswamy said, "Short term use of stevia or artificial sweeteners can be utilised during the transition to healthy diet, however dependence on such alternatives should be avoided."