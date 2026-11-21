For the past 10 days, Dubai resident Roopa has been struggling with a cough that refuses to go away. She has already visited a doctor, who told her it was a viral infection and advised her to wear a mask and take regular medicines. Yet, the coughing continues.

For Samad Alim, a sales executive working at a mall in Dubai, it has been seven days of coughing. After consulting a doctor, he was diagnosed with flu.

Alim travels by Dubai Metro and spends much of his day around people, both at work and outdoors. His experience is an example of how respiratory illness can affect residents going about their daily routines.

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But why does coughing sometimes continue even after other symptoms improve? And can something as simple as air conditioning, dust or talking make it worse? Doctors in the UAE said that a cough can continue for several weeks after a respiratory infection, even when the initial illness has settled.

Why does a cough last for weeks?

According to Dr Muhammed Aslam, specialist pulmonologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, a cough lasting two or three weeks after a respiratory infection is often linked to a condition known as a post-infectious cough.

Even after the infection has cleared, the airways may remain inflamed and sensitive, he said. This means that although a person may no longer have a fever or sore throat, the airways have not fully recovered.

Dr Aslam explained that a post-infectious cough can sometimes continue for three to eight weeks before gradually disappearing.

Dr Mahmoud Elgendy, specialist internal medicine at NMC Royal Hospital DIP, Dubai, said increased mucus production and slower mucus clearance can also keep a cough going. "Many acute coughs take three to four weeks to resolve," he said.

Can AC, dust and perfumes make coughing worse?

A person recovering from a respiratory infection may notice that coughing suddenly starts when entering an air-conditioned room, walking through a dusty area or even speaking for a few minutes.

Dr Aslam explained that this happens because the airways remain sensitive after an infection. "Everyday triggers such as cold air, dust, strong perfumes or even talking and laughing may provoke coughing," he said.

In the UAE, frequent exposure to air conditioning, dust and other environmental irritants can further aggravate sensitive airways.

Dr Abdalkarim Nassar, consultant pulmonary and internal medicine at Medcare Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Hospital, Sharjah, said activities such as speaking and exercising can also trigger coughing while the airways recover. However, doctors stressed that air conditioning or dust should not automatically be blamed for every persistent cough.

Can a cough continue even after the virus is gone?

Yes. Doctors explained that the infection may have passed, but inflammation in the airways can take longer to settle.

Dr Elgendy said the body's recovery process can continue after fever and sore throat disappear, which is why some people experience coughing for several more weeks.

However, a lingering cough does not always mean someone is recovering from a viral infection. "Asthma, nasal drainage and acid reflux are among the other possible causes, particularly when symptoms persist or worsen," he said.

Dr Nassar added that other underlying respiratory conditions may also contribute to prolonged coughing. This is why doctors advise residents not to assume that every cough lasting several weeks is harmless.

Coughs spread through families, workplaces

Doctors said respiratory infections can affect people of all ages, with close contact providing opportunities for viruses to spread.

Schoolchildren spend several hours together in classrooms and may bring infections home, where parents, siblings and grandparents can become ill. Working adults may also be exposed through offices, public transport, meetings and other shared spaces.

Dr Aslam said: "Children, older adults, pregnant women and people with chronic health conditions or weakened immunity are particularly vulnerable to complications."

However, doctors said actual hospital figures would be needed to determine whether respiratory infections have increased in recent weeks.

When should residents be concerned?

Although a cough can continue for weeks after an infection, doctors advise seeking medical attention if it lasts more than three weeks, becomes worse or begins affecting sleep and daily activities.

Dr Nassar said: "Residents should also watch for recurring fever, wheezing and unusual tiredness."

More serious symptoms, including breathing difficulties, chest pain, coughing up blood or confusion, require prompt medical attention. Severe breathing difficulty requires emergency care.

For those dealing with lingering symptoms, doctors recommend adequate rest, drinking enough fluids and avoiding smoking and other airway irritants.