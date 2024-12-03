UAE doctors explain 'pregnancy brain', how to manage forgetfulness, mental fog

Pregnancy is one of the most transformative periods in a woman's life and comes with its own challenges. Among them is the curious phenomenon known as "pregnancy brain". This term – used to describe forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, and mental fog – has intrigued researchers and sparked debate for years. Is it a real, biologically driven change or a myth born from anecdotal experiences?

Dr Wajiha Ajmal, specialist in obstetrics & gynaecology at Thumbay University Hospital, explained, “Pregnancy brain is the forgetfulness and mental fog that pregnant women often experience, particularly as their pregnancies progress.” She attributed mental fog to physical exhaustion, sleep deprivation, and the emotional toll that pregnancy can take.

Dr Wajiha Ajmal

"This is a very real phenomenon," added Dr Bushra Gul, obstetrician-gynaecologist at Saudi German Hospital Dubai, explaining, "During pregnancy, there are hormonal changes, fatigue, sleep disturbances, stress, and even nutrient deficiencies that all contribute to a decline in concentration and memory.

Dr Bushra Gul

"Hormonal changes – particularly a spike in cortisol levels, play a key role in these cognitive shifts. Estrogen, progesterone, and cortisol are necessary for pregnancy but can significantly alter cognitive functions such as focus and memory," Dr Gul continued.

Physical discomfort

Hormonal fluctuations, however, are not the only culprits. Sleep deprivation caused by physical discomfort, especially in the later stages of pregnancy, further exacerbates cognitive challenges.

Dr Moujahed Hammami, obstetrics & gynaecology consultant at Aman Lil Afia Clinic Dubai, highlighted how lifestyle changes and emotional stress compound the problem. He noted, "Many pregnant women find it difficult to get proper sleep due to the physical changes in their bodies. Sleep deprivation leads to fatigue and ultimately impacts focus and memory. The anxiety and stress of carrying a pregnancy also contribute significantly."

Dr Moujahed Hammami,

Biological roots

Recent scientific studies offer further insight into this phenomenon. According to Dr Koulshan M Jameel Mustafa, consultant of obstetrics and Gynecology at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital, the pregnancy brain has biological roots.

"Studies have shown that the volume of grey matter in the brain decreases during pregnancy. This change occurs in areas associated with social cognition and emotional processing, as the brain is preparing the mother for parenting," said Dr Mustafa, noting: "While this might sound alarming, these changes are adaptive, enhancing maternal instincts and bonding with the baby."

Dr Koulshan M Jameel Mustafa

The progression of the pregnancy brain appears to align with the stages of pregnancy. In the first trimester, when hormonal changes are most intense, many women report initial signs of mental fog.

The second trimester may bring some relief as the body adjusts. However, during the third trimester, cognitive challenges often resurface, compounded by physical discomfort and heightened emotional preparation for childbirth.

The postpartum period brings its own set of challenges. Dr Hammami noted: "After delivery, sleep deprivation and stress continue. New mothers struggle to manage their time, energy, and responsibilities while recovering from childbirth. This is why some women report that the mental fog persists even after the pregnancy ends."