Photos: After 14 years of trying, expat couple now proud parents of twins, thanks to UAE medical team

After 14 long years of hoping, praying, and enduring countless challenges, SH, a Syrian national in Sharjah, has finally fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a mother. “I am nearly in disbelief. It is a mix of emotions within me. I am overwhelmed with my heart singing in joy and gratitude,” said the new mother, who recently gave birth to twins - a boy and a girl.

SH’s journey has been arduous, filled with moments of despair and doubt. However, with the help of modern treatments in the UAE, “I can finally cradle my bundle of joy in my arms,” said the mother.

The successes achieved by the doctors in the UAE enhance hope and give many couples suffering from infertility the opportunity to realise their dream of parenthood.

“I have tried IVF thrice in many hospitals outside of UAE, but it was not successful," said SH.

The Syrian couple then consulted with Dr Muhammad Al Hassoun, an infertility and IVF specialist at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah. “After studying their condition and conducting some blood tests, the medical team came to the conclusion that the cause may be immune rejection of the embryos,” said the doctor.

The medical team responded quickly and added an immunosuppressive drug called Medrol to the previous treatments, in addition to using injections of clixane and aspirin. Thanks to this comprehensive therapeutic approach, the fourth attempt succeeded and “they achieved the long-awaited dream,” said Dr Al Hassoun.

The pregnancy was monitored very carefully, and a caesarean section was performed for the Syrian expat. She gave birth to the two children in good condition.

SH's husband, the new father, said, "My wife and I thank the doctors and I hope to see my children one day grow to make a difference in the world."

Dr Al-Hassoun expressed his pride in the amazing medical progress that the UAE has achieved. He indicated that in cases of complex infertility, immunosuppressants and advanced techniques such as the use of platelet-rich plasma and stem cells can be used. “However, this type of treatment should remain subject to scientific research and additional studies for its development and improvement."

