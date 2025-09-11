Dh900,000 Aster nursing award 2026: Nominations now open

Nominations for the next edition of a prestigious nursing award are now open. Registered nurses who have made exceptional contributions can now apply to win the Dh900,000 Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award to continue their work.

The award recognises exceptional contributions in patient care, nursing leadership, nursing education, social or community service, or research, innovation and entrepreneurship in healthcare. Applicants can select one primary and up to two secondary areas of contribution to highlight their varied efforts and submit their applications.

Since its inception, the award has drawn the participation of thousands of nurses from over 200 countries. The last edition saw registrations from more than 100,000 nurses, marking a 28 per cent growth in registrations from the previous edition. Applications for the 2026 edition can be submitted via www.asterguardians.com in multiple languages by November 10, 2025.

Earlier this year, a mother of three and a staunch advocate for equitable cancer care, Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti from Ghana, won the award for her work in standardising the training of nurses. Last year, Maria Victoria Juan, a military nurse from the Philippines who spearheaded an evacuation system that improved the survival rate, especially in conflict areas, was crowned the winner.

Winner selection

The winners of the nursing award are selected with the help of a multi-stage evaluation process that will be independently managed by Ernst & Young LLP (EY) and overseen by a distinguished jury consisting of renowned and respected international healthcare leaders. Following a rigorous assessment, the Top 10 finalists will be announced, leading up to a prestigious global awards ceremony in May 2026, to mark International Nurses Day.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said that the strength of any healthcare system lies in the hands of its nurses. “Their commitment, resilience, and compassion deserve far greater recognition,” he said. “The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award was born from a deep sense of gratitude – to honour those who stand as the backbone of care and to inspire the next generation to join this noble profession. Today, as the award enters its fifth edition, it has grown into a global movement, acknowledged by thousands of nurses, supported by global health leaders, and celebrated on the world stage.”