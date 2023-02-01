'Inaccurate': UAE health authority clarifies report about Dh15,000 fine for residents

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) on Wednesday clarified an inaccurate report circulated by a local newspaper that incorrectly referenced a circular issued to hospitals in the emirate. The notice related to the need to adhere to procedures related to ambulance services for non-emergency cases.

Taking to Twitter, the health department said that the Dh15,000 fine mentioned in the circular does not apply to residents or community members. The penalty mentioned in the circular will be levied on hospitals in Abu Dhabi if they do not adhere to the specified measures.

Hospitals should have the provision of appropriate and licensed ambulances to transport all patients whose health condition requires transferring by an ambulance from their homes to the hospital, as well as moving patients from the hospital to their homes according to the patient’s health status.

The measures also include the transfer of patients between hospitals according to their health condition, as the cost of transporting patients is covered within the health insurance regulations in force in the emirate.

The department said it would continue to work hand in hand with healthcare providers in the emirate to ensure the health and safety of all members of the community and their access to the health services they need in accordance with best practices and international standards.

