Cold, dry air, poor AC maintenance can trigger respiratory issues, UAE doctors warn

As temperatures soar across the UAE, air conditioning has become a lifeline for residents seeking relief from the summer heat. From homes and offices to cars, malls and restaurants, many people spend most of their day moving between intensely cooled indoor environments and outdoor temperatures exceeding 40°C.

But doctors are warning that this constant cycle of artificial cooling and extreme heat can take a toll on the body. While air conditioning remains essential to prevent heat-related illnesses, prolonged exposure to cold, dry air, sudden temperature shifts and poorly maintained systems can contribute to a range of health concerns — from dry eyes and irritated airways to headaches, allergies and fatigue.

For residents like office workers, children and elderly family members who spend long hours indoors, the issue is not avoiding AC but using it correctly.

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Dr Muhammed Aslam, specialist pulmonologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, said prolonged exposure to cold, dry air can affect the respiratory system, particularly among vulnerable groups.

“Prolonged exposure to cold, dry air can cause nasal and throat dryness, eye irritation, and worsen allergies or asthma in susceptible individuals. Poorly maintained air-conditioning systems may also circulate dust and mould, triggering respiratory symptoms,” he said.

From ‘thermal shock’ to brain fog

With residents frequently stepping out of hot, humid conditions into heavily chilled spaces, doctors say the body is forced to repeatedly adjust to sudden environmental changes.

Dr Mazza Salahaldin, specialist family Medicine at NMC Specialty Hospital Al Ain, described the UAE summer routine as a continuous shift between “chilled indoor spaces, cooled cars, and intense outdoor heat”.

She explained that spending long periods in cold environments can contribute to discomfort and fatigue. “Spending consecutive hours in highly chilled rooms causes localized blood vessels in the head and neck to constrict, frequently resulting in tension headaches and a general sense of sluggishness or ‘brain fog’,” she said.

The sudden movement between extreme temperatures can also place stress on the body’s natural regulation systems.

“The rapid transition from 40°C+ outdoor heat with high humidity to a 20°C indoor environment places immediate regulatory stress on the body. This phenomenon is known as ‘thermal shock’,” Dr Salahaldin said.

She added that while thermal shock can affect everyone, some groups face higher risks, including people with asthma and allergies, young children, elderly residents and those with cardiovascular conditions.

Simple changes can make AC use healthier

Doctors stress that residents do not need to choose between staying cool and staying healthy. Small adjustments to daily routines can make indoor environments more comfortable.

Dr Eman Hassan, specialist internal Medicine at Burjeel Medical Centrer Al Marina, said residents can continue using air-conditioning safely by making a few changes.

“Residents can stay comfortable while protecting their health by following a few simple measures. Indoor temperatures should be kept at a comfortable range of approximately 23º to 25°C rather than making the environment excessively cold,” she said.

She also advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid sitting directly under AC vents for long periods and use a light sweater or shawl when spending extended hours in strongly air-conditioned spaces.

Hassan added, “Stay well hydrated, and ensure air-conditioning filters are cleaned regularly. Avoid direct cold airflow and continue prescribed medications if you have asthma or allergies.”

Experts also highlighted the importance of regular AC maintenance, as dust, mould and allergens trapped in filters can worsen respiratory symptoms.

She pointed out that the goal is not to avoid air-conditioning but to use it wisely. “Air conditioning is essential during the UAE summer and plays an important role in preventing heat-related illnesses. The goal is not to avoid using it, but to use it wisely by maintaining moderate temperatures, staying hydrated, and ensuring good indoor air quality.”