Are UAE students breathing clean air? Schools face hidden pollution risks

Are children in UAE classrooms breathing safe, clean air? While schools have measures in place to maintain indoor air quality, a new study shows more needs to be done. The research highlighted the need to improve air quality, especially for younger students.

The report, titled 'Take a Breath: Improving Indoor Air Quality' by Goumbook, analysed ten classrooms across Dubai and Sharjah to understand how environmental and structural factors affect children's learning spaces.

The research evaluated primary school classrooms, tested interventions, and provided recommendations tailored to the UAE's unique climate and urban conditions. One of the biggest challenges identified is the country's harsh climate, especially during the summer months, and reliance on air conditioning systems.

What the study finds

The report stated that prolonged AC use, if not properly maintained, can circulate pollutants, dust, mould, and allergens inside classrooms. Fluctuating humidity levels also encourage mould growth, while poorly cleaned systems risk a build-up of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Schools located near construction sites and busy roads face added risks, with children experiencing higher rates of allergies, asthma, and respiratory problems.

The study, carried out over 265 days, included classrooms from both older and newer schools — built between 1970 and 2021 — and those located near coastal areas to evaluate the impact of humidity and salt conditions.

Researchers measured pollutant levels and tested five different solutions, with the report ultimately aiming to support better ventilation, maintenance, and air purification systems across schools in the Emirates.

How schools plan to keep air clean

To understand what is already being done, Khaleej Times reached out to UAE schools.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, Credence High School, said, "We are equipped with a state-of-the-art VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) HVAC system, which is one of the most efficient and effective solutions for maintaining indoor air quality (IAQ) in educational environments. Our AC vents and ducts are inspected, cleaned, and maintained on a regular schedule as per Dubai Municipality requirements. We strictly follow the DM standards for ventilation, filtration, and routine servicing to ensure a healthy and safe atmosphere in every classroom."

Other schools are also committing to stronger measures. Shiny Davison, Principal of Woodlem Park School, Hamidiya, Ajman, outlined their future plans.

"Our plans are to equip classrooms with air purifiers to reduce dust, allergens, and pollutants. AC vents are inspected, cleaned, and maintained regularly to prevent the circulation of stale or contaminated air. In addition, we will be introducing new measures such as periodic indoor air quality testing, installation of CO₂ monitors to track ventilation effectiveness, and the use of low-VOC cleaning products to minimise harmful emissions."

Poor IAQ is a serious health concern

Doctors emphasised that these interventions are critical, as poor classroom air quality is more than a matter of comfort — it is a health concern with serious consequences.

Dr Farah Osamah AlSheikh Bakrou, Specialist Paediatrics, Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi, said,

"Poor classroom air quality can lead to a wide range of health and learning problems for children. It can worsen asthma and allergies, increase the risk of cough, wheezing, sinus irritation, and bronchitis, and make students more vulnerable to respiratory infections such as colds, flu, and Covid-19.

"Elevated carbon dioxide levels further impair concentration, memory, and decision-making, often causing headaches, fatigue, and difficulty focusing. Discomfort, drowsiness, and irritability reduce classroom engagement."

Younger children are more vulnerable

Experts stressed that younger children, particularly those in early years and lower primary grades, tend to be the most affected.

Dr Maria Thomas, Specialist in Pulmonology at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, noted, "Their developing respiratory systems are more sensitive to pollutants, and they typically spend more time indoors. Children with pre-existing respiratory conditions, such as asthma or allergic rhinitis, are especially vulnerable. Staff members with similar conditions may also experience exacerbated symptoms due to poor air conditions."

She added, "Maintaining good air quality in schools is not only a matter of physical health but also of academic performance and overall comfort. Children learn best in environments where they can breathe easily and feel well."