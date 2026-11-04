Experiencing side effects from medicines? UAE authorities urge residents to report them

UAE residents who experience suspected side effects after taking medicines are being urged to report them to health authorities, as part of a nationwide campaign aimed at improving medicine safety.

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has launched the 'Speak Up .. Stay Safe' campaign in collaboration with five health authorities, encouraging patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals to share information about possible side effects.

The campaign, announced on Wednesday, November 4, is part of MedSafetyWeek 2026 — a global initiative running from November 2 to 8.

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Authorities said reporting suspected side effects can help identify potential safety concerns that may require further investigation, even after a medicine has been approved for use.

How can residents report side effects?

Residents can use the EDE DAWA smart tool to report suspected side effects of medicines and other medical products.

The tool is designed to make reporting easier by allowing individuals to submit information about their experiences. The reports are then referred to specialists for review and assessment through established procedures.

Developed and approved as part of EDE's partnership with the Uppsala Monitoring Centre, the tool supports the continuous monitoring of medicines available in the market.

EDE has also urged patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals to use its designated official reporting channels.

The authority stressed that sharing information about suspected side effects can contribute to protecting public health and improving the safe use of medicines.

Why is reporting important?

Dr Ruqaya Aqeel Al Bastaki, acting executive director of the Medical Products Regulation Sector at EDE, said monitoring medicine safety does not end when a product receives approval and enters the market.

She explained that the responsibility continues throughout the medicine's lifecycle, as more information becomes available about how it affects patients.

Reports submitted by residents and healthcare professionals are assessed alongside other scientific evidence. This information can help authorities identify potential safety signals that require further investigation.

Al Bastaki said an effective system for monitoring medicine safety depends on cooperation between regulatory authorities, healthcare professionals, pharmaceutical companies, patients and caregivers.

She also stressed that reporting should become part of the responsible use of medicines rather than an activity limited to awareness campaigns.

Five authorities join campaign

The nationwide campaign brings together EDE, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Emirates Health Services, Dubai Health Authority, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Health Authority.

This year's MedSafetyWeek is being held under the theme, 'Side effects - Don't ignore them, report them!'

The initiative, now in its 11th edition, is coordinated by the Uppsala Monitoring Centre in collaboration with medicine regulators, monitoring centres and international organisations.

As part of the campaign, virtual workshops will be organised for healthcare professionals to improve their understanding of medicine safety monitoring and the management of suspected side effects.

Awareness activities will also take place at the University of Sharjah, where students will attend lectures on pharmacovigilance, the process of monitoring medicine safety, and receive training on using official reporting channels.

A separate webinar for pharmaceutical companies will explain their responsibilities and the requirements for monitoring medicine safety.

The guide sets out responsibilities for relevant organisations and requirements for monitoring safety information and managing risks associated with medicines after they receive marketing approval.