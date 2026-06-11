UAE approves new oral breast cancer treatment for hormone-resistant cases

A new treatment could soon offer hope to some breast cancer patients in the UAE whose disease develops resistance to hormone therapy.

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has approved AstraZeneca's Etcamah, an oral targeted therapy designed for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer who develop an ESR1 gene mutation while receiving endocrine, or hormone, treatment.

The treatment is intended for a specific group of patients whose cancer can continue to grow after developing the mutation during therapy. Etcamah works by blocking and degrading estrogen receptors in cancer cells, helping slow disease progression.

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According to the EDE, the approval reflects the country's efforts to accelerate access to innovative medicines while maintaining rigorous scientific and regulatory standards.

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, director-general of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said the decision demonstrates the efficiency of the UAE's regulatory and operational framework in evaluating and adopting pharmaceutical innovations.

“The decision to approve Etcamah reflects the efficiency of the UAE's regulatory and operational framework in evaluating and adopting pharmaceutical innovations through rigorous scientific standards,” she said.

Al Kaabi added that the approval supports the readiness of the national pharmaceutical ecosystem and strengthens its ability to provide advanced treatment options for patients.

“This milestone will further strengthen the UAE's commitment to building a flexible pharmaceutical ecosystem capable of anticipating global scientific developments and keeping pace with the rapid evolution of the pharmaceutical sector,” she said.

The medicine is based on the active ingredient camizestrant, a next-generation oral selective estrogen receptor degrader and full estrogen receptor antagonist. It is used in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor and is designed to target cancer cells that rely on estrogen receptors for growth.

The approval followed a scientific and regulatory review by the EDE, which assessed the medicine's quality, safety and efficacy, as well as clinical data supporting its use.

The decision was based on results from the Phase III SERENA-6 trial, which showed statistically and clinically significant improvements in progression-free survival among patients who developed the ESR1 mutation while undergoing endocrine therapy.

Sameh El Fangary, Gulf country president at AstraZeneca, said the availability of the treatment in the UAE expands options for eligible breast cancer patients.

“Making this treatment available in the UAE is yet another important step towards expanding treatment options for breast cancer and reflects confidence in the scientific evidence underpinning the medicine,” he said.

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women worldwide. Health authorities said that expanding access to innovative treatment options can improve clinical outcomes and quality of life for patients.

The EDE also highlighted the importance of early detection, adherence to prescribed treatment plans and regular follow-up with healthcare professionals, noting that these factors play a critical role in improving treatment response and recovery outcomes.