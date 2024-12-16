UAE: Basic health insurance plan for workers in Northern Emirates starts from Dh320

The UAE has announced a basic health insurance package for private sector employees and domestic workers in the Northern Emirates, starting from as low as Dh320 per year.

Under the basic insurance package, there will be no waiting period for workers suffering from chronic illnesses. It covers individuals aged 1 to 64, while those over this age must complete a medical disclosure form and attach recent medical reports.

The health insurance scheme will extend coverage to private sector workers in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah starting from January 1, 2025. The system is already mandatory in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

This will ensure that 100 per cent of workers in the UAE are covered by insurance.

The package covers treatment expenses with a 20 per cent co-payment for inpatient care if patients are hospitalised for medical treatment or surgeries. The insured pays a maximum of Dh500 per visit with an annual cap of Dh1,000, including medications. Beyond these limits, the insurance company covers 100 per cent of treatment costs.

As for outpatient care patients who require medical visits, diagnostic tests, or minor procedures that do not necessitate a hospital stay, the co-payment is 25 per cent, where the insured pays a maximum of Dh100 per visit. No co-payment is required for follow-up visits for the same condition within seven days, while co-payments for medications are capped at 30 per cent, with an annual cap of Dh1,500, said the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

The basic plan network includes seven hospitals, 46 clinics and medical centres, and 45 pharmacies.

Dependents from the worker's family can access the same benefits and pricing as specified in the insurance policy. Starting January 1, 2025, employers can purchase the new insurance package via the DubaiCare Network or any other product from accredited insurance companies through various channels, including the Insurance Pool website and smart application, as well as business service centres across the country. "The health insurance scheme reflects the UAE's commitment to extending the comprehensive protection system to all workers across the labour market, ensuring a decent life for all by providing access to high-quality healthcare services for private sector employees and domestic workers," said Khalil Al Khoori, undersecretary of labour market and Emiratisation operations at Mohre.