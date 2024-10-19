UAE: 9-year-old 'miraculously' recovers after 10-day battle with rare, life-threatening neurological condition

Filza with her siblings after recovering from a life-threatening neurological condition. Photos: Supplied

Nine-year-old Filza Mehrin Abul Afzal, a resident of Sharjah, has remarkably resumed her daily activities after a harrowing 10-day battle with acute necrotising encephalopathy (ANE), a rare and life-threatening neurological condition, which left her unable to move and communicate. ANE can occur following viral infections like influenza and has a mortality rate of about 30 per cent, according to doctors.

Filza’s parents still shudder at the memory of the day she fell ill. “After returning from summer camp, she complained of a headache. The next day, she had a mild fever and couldn’t sleep due to the worsening headache. We visited a nearby clinic, where the doctor prescribed medication for a viral infection," recounted Fema Abul Afzal, Filza’s mother.

However, the situation took a drastic turn when Filza woke up the next morning unable to recognise anyone. In a panic, her parents rushed her to Burjeel Specialty Hospital in Sharjah. “In the hospital, she started shivering and having seizures, and she was soon admitted to the ICU,” said her father, Abul Afzal Syed Mohammed, who has been working in the UAE since 2008.

Medical response

At Burjeel Specialty Hospital, a multi-disciplinary team, including Dr Manjunath M. Nagalli, specialist paediatrician, and Dr Deepthi Boddu, paediatric hematologist and oncologist, led her care. Upon arrival to the hospital, Filza was experiencing a severe seizure condition known as ‘status epilepticus.’

Dr. Deepthi explained, “We intubated her, started medication to control the seizures, and initiated treatment for possible viral and bacterial infections in her brain. A lumbar puncture and emergency CT scan were performed to check for abnormalities.”

Filza was then transferred to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi for advanced paediatric neurology care.

Filza with her family after her successful treatment at Burjeel Medical City

Dr Kesava Ananth Ramakrishnan, consultant in the PICU, Dr. Lamya Naser Ali Alsubaihi, consultant paediatric neurologist, and Dr Merin Eapen, specialist paediatric neurologist, immediately began treatment. Dr Kesava noted, “We accessed her medical records, which helped us prepare for her arrival. Although she was conscious, she couldn’t speak. Due to the severity of the condition and the critical areas of the brain that were impacted, she couldn’t move any part of her body except her eyes,” said Dr Kesava.

Through the timely medical intervention at the quaternary care hospital, Filza gradually regained her ability to communicate and move. Within days, she was weaned off the ventilator, and after 10 days, she was able to walk on her own.

Recovery

Dr Lamya emphasised the importance of prompt treatment for Filza’s recovery. “In cases of ANE, 70 per cent of survivors are left with permanent neurological damage," Dr Lamya said.

Dr Merin added that controlling the prolonged inflammation associated with ANE was crucial. "In Filza's case, we identified her condition early and managed the inflammation, allowing the neurons to resume functioning." Now on the path to full recovery, Filza is expected to resume all her activities after completing rehabilitation. Her parents are deeply thankful for the support they received throughout her treatment. "This is miraculous. The doctors predicted a minimum of three to six months for recovery, but we saw visible changes within a week, thanks to God's grace and the medical team's efforts. We are grateful to everyone who prayed for her," Filza's mother shared, urging all parents to remain vigilant about their child's symptoms, even when they seem common. Filza with her family and the medical team that facilitated her recovery