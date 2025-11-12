62% women screened for breast cancer in UAE first-timers, healthcare group says

As medical campaigns across the UAE transform awareness into action, doctors are working to dispel myths and fears surrounding pre-cancer screenings — particularly mammograms and biopsies — encouraging more women to take that crucial first step toward early detection.

In 2024, more than 2,200 women underwent breast cancer screening in the UAE, with an encouraging 62 per cent doing so for the first time.

Healthcare professionals attribute this rise to large-scale awareness campaigns, expansion through mobile units, cross-industry collaborations, and efforts to make screenings more accessible and affordable.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Awareness about breast health has grown significantly,” said Dr Nita Zaji, Specialist General and Breast Surgeon at Medcare Women & Children Hospital.

“Every October, national and private healthcare institutions join forces for large-scale campaigns. These campaigns are highly visible across social media, workplaces, shopping centres, and even petrol stations. They are not only spreading awareness but turning it into action by making screening accessible, convenient, and affordable.”

Real life cases: From hesitation to empowerment

Dr Zaji shared the stories of two women whose lives were changed through timely screening.

“We had an Indian patient in her late 30s who had never undergone a breast screening before,” she recalled. “She visited during our Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, taking advantage of the discounted screening package. Although initially hesitant because she felt healthy, she decided to proceed and was pleased with the experience. She felt comfortable being cared for by our all-female medical team and was relieved to learn that her results were clear.”

In another case, a Filipino woman in her 40s came in for a screening during October. “Her mammogram detected an early-stage lump, which was successfully treated with a personalised care plan. With consistent follow-ups, along with guidance on nutrition and lifestyle, she made a full recovery.”

Addressing fear and misconceptions

Doctors highlighted that for many first-time screeners, the biggest hurdles are emotional rather than medical. Fear of discomfort, denial, or misconceptions about cancer often keep women from booking their appointments.

“Many worry that a mammogram might be painful or uncomfortable,” added Dr Zaji. “Healthcare providers now focus on making the experience as gentle and reassuring as possible, with supportive staff and calming environments. It’s a common belief that screening is only necessary if symptoms are present, but in reality, early breast cancer often has no obvious signs — which is why regular screening is so important.”

Other barriers include cost and privacy concerns. Many insurance plans do not include preventive screenings, but hospitals have introduced discounted packages and special drives to ensure affordability. “Respect for modesty and privacy is very important for many women,” said Dr Zaji. “Having female medical staff and private screening areas helps create a comfortable and respectful experience.”

Taking screening to the community

Dr Tariq Alhamid, Medical Oncology Specialist at Burjeel Cancer Institute, noted that national and private initiatives have transformed the way screenings reach women.

“Multiple forces appear to be propelling this shift,” he said. “National and private initiatives, including the Ministry of Health’s campaign, Friends of Cancer Patients’ Pink Caravan, and our cancer institute’s ‘Pink Truck’, have reached residents and nationals via movable mammography units. These take screening to neighbourhoods, workplaces, and shopping malls. It has also embedded the test into a routine, making it far easier for women — particularly those who have never been screened before — to participate without confronting the logistical or cultural obstacles often encountered during hospital visits.”

Social media, survivor stories, and open conversations about women’s health have also contributed to changing perceptions. However, Dr Alhamid pointed out that myths remain a challenge.

“Some women still fear that once diagnosed with cancer, it is an automatic death sentence, so they see no reason to get screened. One of the most common misconceptions is that a biopsy can spread the tumour. This myth causes delays or refusals of testing after an abnormal mammogram. In reality, biopsies are completely safe, minimally invasive, and critical to determine whether a lesion is benign or malignant.”

Doctors and nurses now dedicate more time to educating patients that early diagnosis through biopsy actually reduces the chances of cancer spreading. “It allows room for timely treatment, which can be effective instead of harmful,” he added.

Cultural shift toward preventive care

According to Dr Moustafa Aldaly, Consultant in Medical Oncology at International Modern Hospital, Dubai, there has been “a remarkable shift in awareness and attitudes toward preventive healthcare among women in the UAE” over the past few years.

“Several factors are driving this rise in first-time screenings,” he said. “National and community-led awareness campaigns — particularly during Breast Cancer Awareness Month — have become more targeted and inclusive, reaching younger age groups and diverse nationalities. Improved access to high-quality imaging services, supported by affordable packages and dedicated insurance programs, has also encouraged participation.”

He added that the increasing presence of female radiologists, technicians, and surgeons has made the process more comfortable for many women. “Word of mouth and social media advocacy continue to play a strong role — when women share positive screening experiences, others feel more confident to take the same step toward early detection.”

From awareness to assurance

With the expansion of mobile screening units, digital booking systems, and multilingual education programs, doctors pointed out that access to life-saving screenings has never been easier.

Healthcare providers across the UAE are now focusing on education through empathy.

“Educational activities often include real case scenarios showing how early detection leads to better survival, smaller surgeries, less or no chemotherapy, shorter hospital stays, and fewer long-term side effects,” said Dr Aldaly. “By presenting clear evidence and relatable examples, women begin to see screening as an act of empowerment rather than anxiety.”