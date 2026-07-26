UAE launches 6-month schizophrenia treatment to improve care, reduce relapse risk

Patients with schizophrenia in the UAE will soon have access to a long-acting treatment that only needs to be administered once every six months, after Emirates Health Services (EHS) introduced the therapy at Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital, making it the first government hospital in the country to offer the option.

The treatment, BYANNLI, is designed to support sustained symptom control while reducing the need for frequent doses. Health officials say the move could help improve treatment adherence, lower the risk of relapse and ease the burden on patients, their families and caregivers.

Dr Essam Al Zarooni, Executive Director of the Clinical Services Sector at EHS, said introducing the treatment reflects the organisation's commitment to providing internationally approved therapies and advancing mental healthcare in line with global best practices.

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"This step represents a significant leap forward in the advancement of mental healthcare. It contributes to enhancing the patient experience by enabling access to more sustainable and effective care, in line with EHS's direction towards developing integrated care models that focus on patient needs, quality of life, and long-term health outcomes," he said.

Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health disorder that can affect the way people think, feel and behave. Consistent treatment is considered key to reducing relapses and improving long-term outcomes, but maintaining medication schedules remains one of the biggest challenges for many patients.

Dr Noor Almheiri, Director of the Mental Health Department at EHS, said treatment continuity is among the most significant challenges associated with chronic mental health conditions.

She said the six-month treatment offers "an advanced option" that can support treatment continuity, reduce the risk of relapse and help patients achieve greater psychological and social stability.

"The more successful we are in supporting treatment continuity and regular follow-up, the more positively this will reflect on the patient, their family, and caregivers," she said.

According to EHS, Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital has already seen positive outcomes from using long-acting treatments for chronic mental health disorders. The hospital reported reducing patient readmission rates to below one per cent, while treatment adherence reached 93 per cent. It also said 93 per cent of patients experienced notable improvements in psychiatric symptoms.

The introduction of the treatment comes as healthcare providers increasingly adopt longer-acting therapies to improve patient outcomes and make long-term care more sustainable. EHS said the move aligns with the UAE's National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and the objectives of the Year of Family.