Traveling amid Nipah scare? UAE doctors say no need to panic

With reports of Nipah virus cases in India worrying many, doctors in the UAE say that there is no reason to panic or cancel travel plans. However, a little awareness is required.

“Nipah remains a rare infection, and most travellers will never encounter it,” said Dr Vinod Tahilramani, specialist at Medcare Medical Centre, Motor City. “For the general public, there is no need to cancel or postpone travel.”

Doctors say that Nipah does not spread easily like Covid-19 or flu. Transmission usually requires close contact with an infected person or exposure in high-risk settings, such as healthcare facilities during an outbreak.

Are airport screenings effective?

Some countries have introduced airport screenings as a precaution. Doctors said these checks can help identify travellers who are visibly unwell, especially those with fever.

However, early Nipah symptoms can look like a common viral illness.

“Screening is an added safety layer, but it is not foolproof,” said Dr Tahilramani. “That’s why personal awareness and early medical attention remain important."

What precautions should travellers take?

Doctors advise travellers to follow simple, practical precautions, especially when visiting areas where cases have been reported.

These include:

Avoid close contact with people who are unwell

Maintain good hand hygiene

Avoid eating uncovered or street-cut fruits

Do not consume raw or unregulated food products

In outbreak areas, travellers are advised to avoid hospital visits unless absolutely necessary. Healthcare workers should use masks, gloves and strict contact precautions.

Watch for warning signs after travel

Doctors said that travellers should seek medical attention early if they feel unwell after returning.

“Nipah may begin like a routine viral fever,” said Dr Deepak Dube, specialist internal medicine at International Modern Hospital Dubai. “But warning signs such as confusion, excessive drowsiness, seizures or unusual behaviour should never be ignored.”

Doctors also mentioned a simple rule, which is to seek urgent care if fever is followed by confusion or seizures. Travellers who feel unwell are also advised to avoid crowds and inform doctors clearly about their recent travel history.

No need to cancel travel plans

For most UAE residents, doctors said travel can continue as planned.

“The emphasis should be on vigilance, not fear,” said Dr Tahilramani. “Awareness, sensible precautions and early medical care if symptoms arise are usually sufficient.”